Discovery Plus app is now available on Amazon Fire TV

Discovery plus, an aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, has announced its availability on Amazon Fire TV platform. The streaming service was earlier available on Android, iOS and on the desktop and mobile web.

The company has revealed that within a week of the launch on Amazon Fire TV, Discovery Plus has achieved 41.3 minutes per subscriber per day. With this, Amazon Fire TV users can enjoy a variety of content on Discovery Plus across 40+ genres such as Science, Adventure, Food, Lifestyle among others.

Over the last week, Discovery Plus has introduced content specials including ‘NASA and SpaceX: Journey To The Future’, ‘Carter’s War’, ‘Space Launch: America Returns To Space’, ‘How The Universe Works’ and ‘Expedition Asia with Ryan Pyle’. Additionally, starting today audiences can now stream ‘Nature’s Strangest Mysteries Solved’, ‘Mythbusters’ and season 10 of the very popular show ‘Gold Rush’ on their Fire TV devices..

Speaking about the launch, Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery, said, “One of the foremost demands put forth by ardent fans of Discovery+ has been met with the launch of our app on Fire TV. Our tremendous engagement on FireTV bears testament to that. Besides the convenience of consuming the largest repository of premium real-life entertainment content across devices, our audiences have loved the experience of watching Discovery+ on big screen and that’s what this launch on Fire TV allows us to provide. Our marketing campaign too builds on this simple, yet critical insight.”

“Our endeavour has been to offer Fire TV customers the widest selection and a frictionless way to discover their favourite content. Discovery Plus indexes a vast range of content about our planet, its rich culture, history, flora and fauna as well as the contribution of science and technology in the evolution of the human race. We are excited to add this selection to Fire TV customers in India,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

