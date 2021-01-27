DigiBoxx offering 26GB of free storage during the week of Republic Day

Users who sign-up starting 26th January, 2021 will be eligible to avail the special offer valid for the Republic Day week.

DigiBoxx, the Indian cloud storage platform, has announced the #SwadesiStorage pledge on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day. As a part of Republic Day offer, DigiBoxx is offering 26GB of cloud storage to new users



Users who sign-up starting 26th January, 2021 will be eligible to avail the special offer valid for the Republic Day week along with the pledge to support indigenous products and services. All users who take the pledge during the Republic Day week will be given 26 GB free storage space.



DigiBoxx was recently launched by Shri. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, last month. He had signed up for an account, making him the first user of DigiBoxx. It is India’s only ‘Made in India’ digital SaaS product created since India’s Independence. It is committed to the Government of India’s vision of #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #VocalforLocal and is in line with India’s national security and data localization priorities.



DigiBoxx provides storage options for businesses as well as individual users. It provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralized location.



Available in monthly and yearly plans starting with as low as Rs 30 per month, it provides a free account with 2GB maximum file size, and unlimited external collaborations. It consists of a file-sharing feature named 'InstaShare' that intends to make the user's life easier by allowing them to share, large-size documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time by registering in the app. The feature is highly user friendly and will take just seconds to share any file.



Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx commented, “With more than 4 lacs active users since the launch, we are really happy to see the kind of support that we have received from the people. Since DigiBoxx is a ‘Made in India’ product, we decided to celebrate Republic Day in an exclusive way by offering 26 GB free storage to the new users who sign up with us by taking the #SwadesiStorage pledge. We also aim to expand our horizons and encourage the users to ‘Store, Save and Share in India’ and go #VocalforLocal, thus paving a way towards ‘Digital India’ and boost home-grown digital innovations.”