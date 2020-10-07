Advertisement

Meditation tracker gets a discount!

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 4:50 pm

Latest News

The Dhyana Ring Meditation Tracker is now available at a discounted price of Rs 5,300, originally priced at Rs 6,999.
Advertisement

Dhyana, one of India’s leading meditation and mindfulness brands has today announced an exclusive offer for its award-winning meditation tracking wearable on Amazon India website. 

 

Originally priced at ₹6,999, the wearable ring will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,300 from October 17th, 2020 as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. 

 

Advertisement

 

The Dhyana ring is the world’s first tracker capable of quantifying how well a user is meditating. While there are many apps and teachers for meditation, up until now there has not been any scientific method of knowing how well a meditation session impacts a user’s body. The Dhyana ring tracks mindfulness by recording, monitoring and analysing a user’s heart rate variability (HRV). 

 

The Dhyana Ring helps you focus on these 3 things:

 

Breathing: This analysis tells a user how deep and focused their breaths are.

 

Focus: This is an intelligent guide in the accompanying app’s interface that understands a user’s emotional state and trains them to concentrate better.

 

Relaxation: This is a live wave that visualizes the state of mind, the calmer the mind, the more tranquil the wave.  

 

The Dhyana ring also decodes a user’s meditation session and tracks their mindful minutes, i.e., the amount of time they are truly mindful in a meditation session. The Ring has a 15-day battery life. 

Samsung offering free smartphones with select TVs under ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offer

Gmail gets a new look as a part of Google Workspace

Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic teased to launch in India

Hammer launches Pulse Smart Watch that detects COVID symptoms

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro with ANC and 100W soundbar launched in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Amazon

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic teased to launch in India

Hammer launches Pulse Smart Watch that detects COVID symptoms

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies