Meditation tracker gets a discount!

The Dhyana Ring Meditation Tracker is now available at a discounted price of Rs 5,300, originally priced at Rs 6,999.

Dhyana, one of India’s leading meditation and mindfulness brands has today announced an exclusive offer for its award-winning meditation tracking wearable on Amazon India website.

Originally priced at ₹6,999, the wearable ring will now be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,300 from October 17th, 2020 as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

The Dhyana ring is the world’s first tracker capable of quantifying how well a user is meditating. While there are many apps and teachers for meditation, up until now there has not been any scientific method of knowing how well a meditation session impacts a user’s body. The Dhyana ring tracks mindfulness by recording, monitoring and analysing a user’s heart rate variability (HRV).

The Dhyana Ring helps you focus on these 3 things:

Breathing: This analysis tells a user how deep and focused their breaths are.

Focus: This is an intelligent guide in the accompanying app’s interface that understands a user’s emotional state and trains them to concentrate better.

Relaxation: This is a live wave that visualizes the state of mind, the calmer the mind, the more tranquil the wave.

The Dhyana ring also decodes a user’s meditation session and tracks their mindful minutes, i.e., the amount of time they are truly mindful in a meditation session. The Ring has a 15-day battery life.