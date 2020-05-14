Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with 10th gen Intel Core processors announced

The XPS 15 is available for purchase in Canada and the US starting from today and it will be available in Asian and European markets later this week.

Advertisement

Dell has announced the launch of its new range of laptops with Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17. The XPS 15 starts from $1,299 (approx. Rs 98,200), while the Dell XPS 17 price starts from $1,499 (approx. Rs 1,14,000).

The XPS 15 is available for purchase in Canada and the US starting from today and it will be available in Asian and European markets later this week. The XP15 will be available in Canada, the US, Asian and European markets later this summer. The company has also introduced Dell Migrate tool for $39 (approx. Rs 2,900) to move data from old laptop to new Dell laptops.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

Advertisement

The Dell XPS 17 is termed as the smallest 17-inch laptop in the world and it comes with four-sided InfinityEdge display that makes it smaller than 48 per cent of 15-inch laptops available today. The laptop is loaded with a 17-inch 4K UHD+ touchscreen display and there is an option with Full HD+ non-touch display along with Dolby Vision, 94 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphic card. The laptop is loaded with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage.

The Dell XPS 17 comes with 97Whr battery and it is loaded with two 1.5 tweeters and two 2.5W woofers for the enhanced audio experience. On the connectivity front, it supports four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 and it comes with bundled USB Type-C to USB Type-A 3.0 and HDMI 2.0 adapter. The laptop weighs 2.51 kg and it measures 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm.

Dell XPS 15







The Dell XPS 15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels and it is also available in Full HD+ screen. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI GPU. The laptop is loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage.

In terms of audio, the Dell XPS 15 is loaded with Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. On headphones, Waves Nx can track your head movement to align the direction of the sound to visual point-of-view. It also uses head-tracking through the speakers to enhance the audio experience.

The Dell XPS 15 comes with 56Whr of battery with the non-touch variant and 86Whr battery on the touchscreen model. On the connectivity front, it supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort support, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The laptop measures 344.72x230.14x18mm and weigh 2.05 kgs.