Dell unveils an array of Latitude Laptops, Monitors and more

Dell has launched a wide range of Latitude laptops, PCs, AiOs for the global markets. Indian Availability is yet to be announced.

Dell has released a wide range of Laptops and PCs under its Latitude series. These new models include Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420, and Precision 3560 laptop models along with OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 desktop options.

All of these laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Processors and run on Windows 10. Not only these models were unveiled, but some more laptops that will be launched at a later stage include the Latitude 5320, Latitude 5520, Latitude 7320, Latitude 7420, and the Latitude 9520.

The Dell Latitude 9420 and 9520 will be available for purchase in Spring 2021. The latter among the two is yet to get a price tag. The Latitude 7520 and Latitude 5420 will be available for purchase starting 12th January along with the Dell Precision 3560 which will be available only in certain markets.

The All In One PC's including Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 will be available from January 28th. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor will also be available at the same date and is priced at $2,099.99 (approx Rs 1,53,000).

The Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor will be available from February 16 for purchase. The first monitor among these 3 is priced at $519.99 (approx Rs 38,000), the second one is priced at $719 (approx Rs 52,700), and the third one is priced at $1,149.99 (approx Rs 84,200).

All of the PCs mentioned above are still yet to be released in India along with their official prices. So we will have to wait for an official announcement from Dell for the same.

Dell Latitude 5420 Specifications

Dell Latitude 5420 comes with a 14-inch display with up to FHD resolution and there's also an optional touch support feature. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with up to 64GB LPDDR4 SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 3x4 Class 40 storage.

For graphics, the laptop comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics with 2GB of dedicated DDR5 memory. It is backed up by a 4-cell 63Wh battery and comes bundled with up to 90W USB Type-C adapter. The laptop weighs 1.59 kilograms.

The laptop is priced at $1,049 (approx Rs 76,800).

Dell Latitude 9420 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 9420 comes in a 2-in-1 form factor. It comes with an in-built speakerphone and camera enhancements for a better video call experience. Dell has also included a bunch of software optimizations including automatically improving application performance, battery run time, and faster sign-in, etc.

The Dell Latitude 9420 features up to a QHD+ 14-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and touch support. The display also includes optional Active Pen support so one can use a stylus.

It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 storage. The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity options and is based on Intel Evo platform.

The laptop comes with up to 3-cell, 60Wh 6 Polymer battery that supports up to 65W charging via USB Type-C. The machine weighs 1.33 kilograms.

It also features Dell's SafeShutter technology that automatically opens and closes the webcam and is the first laptop to do so.

The price for the Latitude 9420 starts at $1,949 (approx Rs 1,42,700).

Dell Latitude 7520 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 7520 comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with up to 32GB of SDRAM. It comes with a 15.6-inch display that has full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) and Ultra HD (3,740x2,160 pixels) resolution versions along with optional touch support.

There is also the Dell Optimizer software for a personalised experience, same as the one in Latitude 9420. The laptop has up to 1TB of SSD M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe storage. The laptop packs up to 4-cell, 63Wh battery that comes along with up to 90W USB Type-C adapter. The Dell Latitude 7520 weighs 1.62 kilograms.

The Latitude 7520 is priced at $1,649 (approx Rs 1,20,700).

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra Specifications

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra comes with a modular all-in-one design and is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. There is up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, along with up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD.

The graphic options available include Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra doesn't come with a display but is compatible with a range of Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors. As per Dell, the machine can be used with up to four 4K monitors simultaneously and also comes pre-loaded with Dell Optimizer software.

For connectivity, Dell has included options such as USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors, among others. The desktop also includes Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. It measures 19.70 x 96.10 x 256.20mm and weighs 650 grams.

The price for the Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra starts at $769 (approx Rs 55,600).

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra Specifications

The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 35 SSD. The Core i5 variant also includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The machine is also compatible with various Dell Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors, same as the OptiPlex 7090.

Connectivity options include USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and RJ45 connectors as well as an audio jack. The desktop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

The specifications of the top most variant of the Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra are very similar to those of the OptiPlex 7090. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra former is aimed for small businesses and educators, with some notable hardware-level differences.

The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra measures 19.70 x 96.10 x 256.20mm and weighs 650 grams. The machine is priced at $659 (approx Rs 48,200)

Dell Precision 3560 Specifications

The Dell Precision 3560 sports a 15.6-inch display with up to full-HD resolution and touch support. The machine is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage.

For graphics, the laptop also comes with an optional inclusion of the NVIDIA Quadro T500 graphics that has 2GB of dedicated memory. To power the laptop, there is an optional 4-cell ExpressCharge battery to deliver long hours of usage on a single charge. The laptop weighs 1.59 kilograms.

The laptop is built with reclaimed carbon fibre and bioplastics on the outside. The price for the laptop starts at $1,189 (approx Rs 87,000).