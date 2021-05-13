Dell Precision laptops, XPS 15, XPS 17, Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop updated with 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series CPUs

Dell has refreshed a bunch of its laptops including the Precision series, XPS series and the Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop with the new 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series processors.

Dell is joining the bandwagon of brands that are refreshing or launching new laptop models powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake-H series of processors. The brand has updated a bunch of its Precision laptops including the Dell Precision 3561, Precision 5560, Precision 5760, Precision 7560, and Precision 7760.

Along with this, Dell also refreshed the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops and also launched the new Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop. The price and availability of the refreshed Dell Precision laptops has not been shared by the company yet. The Alienware m15 R6 is priced at $1,299.99 (approx Rs 95,500) and will be available starting this summer.

The Dell XPS 15 (9510) starts at $1,249.99 (approx Rs 91,800) while the Dell XPS 17 (9710) starts at $1,449.99 (approx Rs 1.06 lakh). Both models will be available in select regions starting this summer. There's no information regarding when any of these models will be made available in India.

Dell XPS 15 Specifications

The refreshed Dell XPS 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. You get a choice of three display options. The first option has a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel with 500 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage.

The second option has a 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) OLED touch display with DisplayHDR 500TB, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 176-degree viewing angle.

The third one gets a 4K Ultra-HD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle.

The laptop draws power from up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU coupled with up to the newly unveiled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 45W power output. Storage options go as high as a 4TB PCIe 4x4 SSD.

Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. You get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1 for wireless connectivity. One can choose between a non-replaceable 56Whr and a 86Whr battery. Additional features include a quad-speaker design that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters, tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. The laptop runs up to Windows 10 Pro.

Dell XPS 17 Specifications

Dell XPS 17 sports a 17-inch display that comes with two resolutions to choose from -- full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) or 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels). The full-HD+ option comes with peak brightness of 500 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and a 1,650:1 contrast ratio.

The 4K panel has touchscreen functionality and has DisplayHDR 400 certification with 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio.

For connectivity, there are 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, you get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. Dell XPS 17 comes with a 97Whr battery. The speaker setup remains identical to the XPS 15 variant.

This machine is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (70W) with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The RAM and storage options remain the same as the Dell XPS 15.

Dell Precision 7560 Specifications

Dell Precision 7560 sports a 15.6-inch display that has resolution options of up to Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with DisplayHDR 600 certification, 100 percent Adobe RGB, and 800 nits of peak brightness. It can be powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU with GPU options going up to an Nvidia RTX A5000 with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The laptop is equipped with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 4TB of Gen 4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the machine include Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (6GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, a universal audio jack, an SD card slot, a smart card reader, and a SIM (Micro) slot. Dell Precision 7560 packs up to a 95Whr battery.

Dell Precision 5560 Specifications

Dell Precision 5560 sports up to a 15.6-inch UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent AdobeRGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and Gorilla Glass protection. It can be equipped with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU.

The GPU options can go as high as an Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The Dell Precision 5560 can pack up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Gen4x4 Class 40 SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the machine include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. The laptop can be equipped with up to an 86Whr battery and it weighs 1.84kg. For security, there is also a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button itself.

Dell Precision 5760 Specifications

Dell Precision 5760 sports a 17-inch 60Hz display that can have up to WLED UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution with 100 percent AdobeRGB, 500 nits peak brightness, 99 percent DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Gorilla Glass protection.

The Precision 5760 can be packed with up to 4TB of Gen 4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. Connectivity options include the Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210, Bluetooth v5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with a full-sized SD card reader. The Audio on the laptop is handled by two speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro. You get a 97Whr battery inside the machine.

The Dell Precision 5760 can pack up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11955M CPU, which is the same as the Dell Precision 5560. The GPU included can go up to an Nvidia RTX A3000 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dell Precision 7760 Specifications

Dell Precision 7760 features a 17.3-inch display with up to UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage, 500 nits of peak brightness, and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

The rest of the specifications including the GPU, CPU, RAM and storage configurations along with connectivity and battery options remain the same as the Dell Precision 7560. The Dell Precision 7760 weighs 3.01kg.

Dell Precision 3561 Specifications

The Dell Precision 3561 sports up to a 15.6-inch 60Hz UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 400 nits peak brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The laptop gets power from up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11950H CPU or an Intel Xeon W-11855M CPU that is coupled with up to an Nvidia T600 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

You get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to a 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Gen4x4 Class 40 SSD storage. The Dell Precision 3561 comes with various connectivity options including up to Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX210 2x2.11ax, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, uSD card reader, and optional Smart Card and a fingerprint reader as well. It is backed by up to a 96Whr battery and weighs 1.79kg. There is a pair of speakers present on the machine tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

Alienware M15 R6 Specifications

Lastly, the Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch display with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and up to 360Hz of refresh rate, 300 nits of peak brightness, 1ms response time, 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and Nvidia G-Sync support.

There's also a variant with a QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel that has a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, 2ms response time, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support is present as well.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i9-11900H CPU, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM and 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP). You get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options on the Alienware M15 R6 include 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. You also get up to Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.2 as wireless connectivity options. Alienware m15 R6 packs an 86Whr battery and weighs 2.69kg.