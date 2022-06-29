Dell launches new Latitude, Precision series laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs in India

Dell Technologies today debuted its latest commercial portfolio in India including the Precision and Latitude series laptops. All the latest commercial devices come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the latest connectivity options, including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

The following is the pricing for the new laptops from Dell:

Dell Latitude 9430 starts at Rs 1,45,990

Dell Latitude 7430 starts at Rs 94,990

Dell Latitude 7330 Ultralight starts at Rs 99,990

Dell Precision 5570 starts at Rs 1,42,990

Dell Precision 5470 starts at Rs 1,46,990

Dell Precision 3470 starts at Rs 79,990

The Latitude 9430 is a PC offering the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 display. Available in new metallic graphite color, it also contains a new FHD camera for clearer video calls

Dell’s portable yet durable Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration is the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial 16:9 laptop, claims the company. Weighing 0.967 kg, it incorporates all the ports required to balance productivity. The new Dell Latitude laptops are available in both laptop and 2-in-1 form factors so users can choose the one as per their needs.

The new Precision 5470 is the world’s “smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14” MWS”, says Dell. It comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics.

The Precision 5470 laptop has an improved heat dissipation system where the Dell engineers developed a new thermal management system that fits within the confines of the compact system without sacrificing memory or the Thunderbolt ports. Dell has included a patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan with liquid polymer blades to help the system run at high speeds needed for complex workflows.

The company’s first bonded hinge architecture was developed to improve hot air exhaust, also contributing to the optimized system performance. Packing all that power and more is the Dell’s thinnest and smallest 15-inch MWS, the Precision 5570, which comes with up to NVIDIA RTX A2000 Graphics.

These two mobile workstations are built around an edge-to-edge 14” Infinity Edge display in a compact footprint for mobile creators, engineers and specialty professionals. The display comes with TUV-certified ComfortView Plus, a hardware-based low blue light filter that doesn’t consume resources or affect the true colours of the display.

Equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and optional NVIDIA T550 (4GB) DDR6 Graphics, the 14” Precision 3470 also comes with advanced thermal management with customizable thermal tables. Lastly, Dell has added two new features for improved privacy and intelligence, including: