Dell launches its new G7 15 India, Starting price is Rs 1,61,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 4:41 pm

The new laptop from Dell has the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX graphic card
Dell, the laptop giant has released today the new Dell G7 15 7500 in India. The laptop is redesigned to offer a thinner profile and value-added features for gamers, which means the laptop is gaming focused. 

 

The laptop has a 4-zone customizable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting. It is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX graphic card. It has 2 graphic card options including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB GDDR6 Memory and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design, 8GB GDDR6 Memory. 

 

The two processor options available are 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Hex CoreProcessor (12M Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) and 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10885H Octa Core Processor (16M Cache, up to 5.3 GHz). 

 

It comes with a FHD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 300 nits brightness. It is a WVA Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display (non-touch) with 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM expandable upto 32GB which is sold separately. It has a single storage option of 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD (Class 40). The laptop runs on Windows 10 OS.

 

 

Coming to the ports, the device has 1 HDMI 2.0 port, 3 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, including 1 with PowerShare, 1 with 2-in-1 SD / MicroMedia Card slot, wedge lock slot, Headphone/Mic. 

 

The device doesn't have an optical drive for CDs. The machine, although has 2 tuned speakers with nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers, 1 combo headphone / microphone jack and an Integrated widescreen HD (720p) Webcam with Dual Array Digital Microphone and also gets Bluetooth 5.1 support. 

 

The laptop is backed by a 86WHr, 6-cell battery and comes with a 240-watt AC adapter. 

 

Dell is also offering a 3 month trial for the Google One subscription for free on the purchase of these laptops. 

 

The laptops are available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, Multi-brand outlets and Flipkart. The Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant costs Rs 2,07,990 and the Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant costs Rs 1,61,990.

 

Tags: Dell





Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

