Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 2:22 pm

Latest News

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise comes with a 4K panel with low blue light display technology.
Dell has today announced the launch of its latest Chromebook in India known as Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise comes with a starting price of $1,299 and the company has revealed that it will soon launch the Chromebook with Intel Core i3 processor, which will start at $1,099.

 

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise features

 

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook comes with a 4K panel with low blue light display technology. It comes with a four-sided narrow border display and it comes with a noise reduction feature to enhance video calls. The Chromebook is said to deliver up to 21 hours of battery life and it comes with a quick charge feature that can charge the laptop from 0 per cent to 35 per cent in just 20 minutes or one can be 80 per cent in one hour with ExpressCharge feature.  

 

The company claims that the Chromebook can be powered in less than 3 seconds by simply opening the lid. The device comes with one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise. One can access apps locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store. It also comes with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter. 

 

The laptop is co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation programme. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processors to boost productivity and performance for bandwidth-intensive activities, such as working up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets.

