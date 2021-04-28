Advertisement

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 11:51 am

Latest News

Dell has launched a new laptop under its Latitude series that comes with a detachable screen

Dell is now bringing a new laptop to the US market (as of now) that comes with a detachable screen. The laptop is being launched under the company's Latitude series of laptops as the 'Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1'. It only comes with the option of Intel processors and no AMD CPUs, but in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

 

Latitude 7320

 

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable starts at $1,549 (approx Rs 1.15 lakh) for the base model. It is offered in a single Grey colour variant. The machine will be available for purchase from Tuesday, April 27 in the US and, as of now, Dell has not shared any information about its international availability. 

 

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Specifications 

 

Latitude 7320

 

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable sports a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,280 pixels) display that has 500-nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The laptop is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM clocked at 4,266MHz and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 PCIe SSD. For software, Dell offers three options for the laptop including Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and Windows 10 Enterprise.

 

Dell is focusing more on security with the Latitude 7320 and offers optional security features like Windows Hello, Smart Card reader, and Contactless Smartcard reader, and more. Connectivity options on the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. 

 

You get two stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones. Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is backed by a 40Whr battery with support for ExpressCharge 2.0. There is a front facing 5-megapixel webcam that supports 1080p resolution as well as a world-facing 8-megapixel camera. Sensors on the laptop include gyroscope, e-compass/ magnetometer, accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN card only), and ambient light sensor.

Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Dell unveils an array of Latitude Laptops, Monitors and more

Dell announces Alienware M15, M17 gaming laptops, UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor at CES 2021

Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5, Dell gaming laptops launched globally

Latest News from Dell

Tags: Dell

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo launches Yoga Duet 2021, Xiaoxin Pro 16, Air 15, Air 14 Plus laptops

Asus ExpertBook B9 (2021) launched in India with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies