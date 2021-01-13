Advertisement

Dell announces Alienware M15, M17 gaming laptops, UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor at CES 2021

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2021 7:25 pm

Dell has announced upgraded versions of Alienware M15 and M17 gaming laptops with refreshed internals
Dell has uncovered its upgraded Alienware M15 and M17 gaming laptops with some refreshed specifications including faster memory options, more internal storage, and much more. 

 

Alienware M15, M17 Upgraded Specifications 

 

Both of these new variants will still feature Intel’s 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H and Core i9-10980HK CPU options, but they can now be configured with up to 32GB of 2,933MHz memory and up to 4TB of PCIe storage. 

 

The upgraded versions of both the 15-inch and 17-inch variants now also have the HDMI 2.1 ports that will help the laptops output better image, especially related to gaming. Along with this, the M17 R4 model now also get an optional 360Hz 1080p display with G-Sync support. 

 

M17

 

The main highlight lies in the upgraded GPUs as the new machines will be equipped with new RTX 3000 series GPUs by Nvidia. Dell still has to unveil the exact models under the RTX 3000 series of the processors. 

 

Both the m15 R4 and m17 R4 will start at $2,150 (approx Rs 1,57,000) and will be available starting January 26th. They will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. 

 

The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 feature 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively. They can be equipped with up to 360Hz full-HD displays (up to 300Hz on the m15 model) or Ultra HD displays with standard 60Hz refresh rate.

 

Both models have 86Wh batteries and connectivity options include Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Mini-DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, RJ-45 Killer Ethernet, and a microSD slot. They also come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

 

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Specifications 

 

Aurora R10

 

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop by Dell is powered by up to a AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop processors under-the-hood, with 16 cores. GPU options include either AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT-series GPUs or Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. 

 

The desktop supports up to 128GB RAM in dual channel and up to 4TB of storage. Wide range of connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. 

 

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 has “an innovative airflow design and vapor chamber technology that dissipates heat and gives players an extra boost,” as per Dell.

 

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor

 

WUHD 40-inch curved

 

Dell also announced a new WUHD Monitor which is the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor. The monitor will be be available starting January 28 in the US with a starting price of $2,100 (approx Rs 1,53,000). 

 

The UltraSharp 40 features a 10-bit display with 90 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage and 100 percent sRGB color space coverage along with a response time of 5ms and 60Hz refresh rate.

 

Connectivity peripherals include a built-in Thunderbolt 3 port that can power devices with up to 90W of pass-through charging. It also features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, three 10 Gbps USB-A ports, one USB-B upstream port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. On the bottom of the monitor, there is an additional USB-C port and a single 10 Gbps USB-A port. 

