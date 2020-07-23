Advertisement

Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, G15, G3 15 gaming laptops launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 5:22 pm

Dell has today announced the launch of its new range of gaming laptops in India. The company Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G15 and Dell G3 15 in the country. 

 

Dell Alienware M15, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G15 and Dell G3 15 pricing details

 

Dell Alienware M15 R3 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,99,990. The Dell G5 15 SE comes with a starting price of Rs 74,990, while the G15 is price starts at Rs 82,590. Lastly, the G5 15 comes with a starting price of Rs 73,990. The new range of laptops will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart and select Dell exclusive stores in the country. 

 

Dell Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop specifications

 

To start with Alienware m15 R3, it comes with up to 15.6-inch UHD display with 60Hz refresh and it also comes with an option of Full HD with 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time. The laptop is powered by up to the latest 10th generation of Intel Core i9 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design. The laptop is loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. It is loaded with an 86Wh battery. 

 

Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop specifications

 

Coming to the Dell G5 15 SE, it comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 22nits brightness. The gaming laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics card. The laptop is loaded with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage option. The laptop comes with a 51Wh battery life. 

 

Dell G5 15 specifications

 

Movin on to Dell G5 15, it is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 300nits brightness, ant-glare and more. It comes with dual-fan cooling technology for better heat management. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics card. It is loaded with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. 

 

Dell G3 15 specifications

 

The gaming laptop  comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 22nits brightness. The gaming laptop is powered by the laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics card.The laptop is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage option or 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD with 1TB 5400 RPM HDD option. The laptop comes with a 51Wh battery life.

 

