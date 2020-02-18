  • 12:17 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Delhi Police and Uber partner for safety of passengers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 11:26 am

Latest News

Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners.
Advertisement

Delhi Police and Uber has announced a partnership to integrate its safety features with Delhi Police's Himmat app to enhance passenger safety. In case of an emergency, Delhi Police Headquarters will receive the real-time location of a driver or a rider so that they can assign a police station to provide potentially life-saving assistance to them.

In Delhi, when an Uber driver or rider uses Uber’s in-app emergency button and if the driver/rider so wishes, Uber can now share their real-time location and other trip details with the Delhi Police Control Room for immediate support.

Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners. Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners’ details and vehicle information in the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the Himmat app. Uber and Delhi Police will be extending their partnership to expand QR Cards to more drivers on the Uber app along with possible integration of emergency number 112 to the Uber app.

Here is how it works:

1. To get riders/drivers the help they need in an emergency situation, a user can access the emergency feature in the safety toolkit to talk to Police.

2. As an additional measure, a safety expert from the Uber Safety Response Team will call the user and inquire if they want to share real-time location link and a few  other details with Delhi Police Control Room.

3. If the rider consents, the following details will be shared with the Delhi Police headquarters,
        a. Name
        b. Contact number
        c. Emergency contact number
        d. Live link of the current GPS location of the driver
        e. Car Details
        f. Driver Details

4. Uber’s Safety Response Team will feed the live location link to the Himmat app back-end and share it to help you get assistance.

“Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public,” said Shri. Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, “This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency. With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors.”

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities - India & South Asia said, “Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure our technology enables our riders and drivers to get immediate assistance when they want it the most. We are proud to assist Delhi Police by integrating this tech that will now help them access the exact location of a rider or driver, in case of an emergency. Our partnership is an absolute game-changer, and law enforcement professionals tell us that this can potentially save lives.”

 

Zomato acquires Uber Eats food delivery business in India

Uber is testing 24/7 on-trip helpline service in India

Uber partners with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to give discounts on fuel

Uber India expands its footprints, now operates in 40 cities

Uber offering free healthcare benefits for drivers and delivery partners

Uber allows free calls between passengers and drivers through VoIP inside the app

Latest News from Uber

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Free Cancellation Protection for Train Tickets launched

Did you know: Google Map changes the Map view based on location

Snapchat plans a new design overhaul

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies