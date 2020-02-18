Delhi Police and Uber partner for safety of passengers

Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners.

Delhi Police and Uber has announced a partnership to integrate its safety features with Delhi Police's Himmat app to enhance passenger safety. In case of an emergency, Delhi Police Headquarters will receive the real-time location of a driver or a rider so that they can assign a police station to provide potentially life-saving assistance to them.



In Delhi, when an Uber driver or rider uses Uber’s in-app emergency button and if the driver/rider so wishes, Uber can now share their real-time location and other trip details with the Delhi Police Control Room for immediate support.



Uber and Delhi Police distributed over 1,000 Himmat QR Verification Cards to driver partners. Once a rider scans the QR Card, they can access driver partners’ details and vehicle information in the Himmat app, and can report their journey directly to the Delhi Police via the Himmat app. Uber and Delhi Police will be extending their partnership to expand QR Cards to more drivers on the Uber app along with possible integration of emergency number 112 to the Uber app.



Here is how it works:



1. To get riders/drivers the help they need in an emergency situation, a user can access the emergency feature in the safety toolkit to talk to Police.



2. As an additional measure, a safety expert from the Uber Safety Response Team will call the user and inquire if they want to share real-time location link and a few other details with Delhi Police Control Room.



3. If the rider consents, the following details will be shared with the Delhi Police headquarters,

a. Name

b. Contact number

c. Emergency contact number

d. Live link of the current GPS location of the driver

e. Car Details

f. Driver Details



4. Uber’s Safety Response Team will feed the live location link to the Himmat app back-end and share it to help you get assistance.



“Our core mission is to ensure the safety of the public,” said Shri. Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, “This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency. With conscious efforts like QR Card distribution among driver partners, we are happy that private partners like Uber are working with us directly in making Delhi safer for all our residents and visitors.”



Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities - India & South Asia said, “Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure our technology enables our riders and drivers to get immediate assistance when they want it the most. We are proud to assist Delhi Police by integrating this tech that will now help them access the exact location of a rider or driver, in case of an emergency. Our partnership is an absolute game-changer, and law enforcement professionals tell us that this can potentially save lives.”



