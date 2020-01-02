Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi facility on Airport Express Line

This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched.

Delhi Metro has today launched free Wi-Fi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line. The officials said that it is the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region. At present underground metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China.



DMRC in a tweet said that “Passengers will be able to access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name “METROWIFI_FREE”. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey”.



This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on yellow and blue lines. The 22.7-km Airport Express line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations. It runs between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Stations.



The WiFi facility, with 2 Mbps speed, inside train coaches on the Airport Line was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh in a running train on the Airport Express Line. The DMRC plans to extend the facility to Lines 1-6 in the future, officials said.



WiFi facility is already available on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line, officials said.



