Advertisement

Delhi and Mumbai tops in internet usage: IAMAI

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 3:04 pm

Latest News

The Eastern states together have seen a 24 per cent increase in the Internet population in November 2019 as compared to March 2019.
Advertisement

Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed the highest internet penetration in India, while Kerala ranks second. As per the latest data from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the Eastern states together have seen a 24 per cent increase in the Internet population in November 2019 as compared to March 2019. 

 

As per the data released by IAMAI, Mumbai city has the highest number of internet users, which is estimated to be 13 million, while Delhi comes at second position with 11.3 million users. Banglore stands at third position with 6.6 million users followed by Kolkata with 6.3 million users and Chennai with 6 million users. 

 

The report highlights that Jharkhand and Bihar witnessed 48 per cent and 36 per cent increase in internet population respectively, which is higher compared to any other Indian states. The report says that 30 million new Internet users have are from the lower category during the March 2019 - November 2019 period out of which 23 million users are from rural India. The report mentions that 57 per cent of users belong with NCCS AB at all India level. 

 

Advertisement

In terms of age-wise demographics, 2/3rd of Internet users in India are in the age group of 12-29 yrs. and this age group corresponds to more than 70 per cent of Internet users in Rural. The proportion of 12-29 years and 30 years+ is approximately 50:50 in Mumbai and Chennai.

India now has over 500 million internet users: IAMAI

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: IAMAI internet users in India internet services Delhi Mumbai operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple schedules WWDC conference for June 22, will be virtual and free for the first time

Food delivery apps could help with delivery of SIM cards after lockdown, eKYC new normal

India now has over 500 million internet users: IAMAI

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies