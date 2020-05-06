Delhi and Mumbai tops in internet usage: IAMAI

The Eastern states together have seen a 24 per cent increase in the Internet population in November 2019 as compared to March 2019.

Delhi and Mumbai have witnessed the highest internet penetration in India, while Kerala ranks second. As per the latest data from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the Eastern states together have seen a 24 per cent increase in the Internet population in November 2019 as compared to March 2019.

As per the data released by IAMAI, Mumbai city has the highest number of internet users, which is estimated to be 13 million, while Delhi comes at second position with 11.3 million users. Banglore stands at third position with 6.6 million users followed by Kolkata with 6.3 million users and Chennai with 6 million users.

The report highlights that Jharkhand and Bihar witnessed 48 per cent and 36 per cent increase in internet population respectively, which is higher compared to any other Indian states. The report says that 30 million new Internet users have are from the lower category during the March 2019 - November 2019 period out of which 23 million users are from rural India. The report mentions that 57 per cent of users belong with NCCS AB at all India level.

In terms of age-wise demographics, 2/3rd of Internet users in India are in the age group of 12-29 yrs. and this age group corresponds to more than 70 per cent of Internet users in Rural. The proportion of 12-29 years and 30 years+ is approximately 50:50 in Mumbai and Chennai.