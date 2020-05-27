Advertisement

Data of over 29 million Indian job seekers leaked on darkweb

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 8:24 pm

Latest News

The latest data breach of Indian users include professional as well as personal details about them.
Advertisement

In a new worrying report, it has been discovered that data of over 29 million Indian users who've been seeking jobs have been leaked on the dark web. The details of the report have been shared by a global cyber security firm Cyble this week. "As part of the regular sweep over the deepweb and darkweb, Cyble researchers came across an interesting item, where a threat actor posted 2.3 GB (zipped) file on one of the hacking forums," Cyble noted in its post.

 

The researchers from the firm stumbled onto a huge pile of data on the darkweb which was posted in a forum by the possible hacker in the form of a zip file sized over 2GB. Cyble says it got hold of the data made available, and their suspicions were proven correct. "And we are not wrong, the leak actually has a lot of personal details of millions of Indians Job seekers from different states as below." The following image was shared by the company, which suggests people from all major cities in the country are likely to have been affected by this breach.

Advertisement

list published on darkweb

 

Looking at the volume of data posted, Cyble believes the information has been most likely picked up from a resume aggregator or even a job portal. "It appears to have originated from a resume aggregator given the sheer volume and detailed information."  

 

Now if you're wondering the kind of data that was available through the list, let's just say, it's scary and detrimental to anyone whose details have been accessed by the attacker. "This breach includes sensitive information such as email, phone, home address, qualification, work experience etc." The company says attackers are always looking out for data with these details, which allows them to indulge in identity thefts, scams, and corporate espionage. The company will share an update with more details on the possible victim. In the meanwhile, it says, you can track if your email ID is part of the breach via its website

Decathlon data breach exposes over 123 million users’ personal information

Edutech startup Unacademy user data breached, up for sale on dark web

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: cyber attack data breach Cyble darkweb

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazon India offers COVID-19 health insurance to its sellers

Google's Pichai open to working with Apple on more projects

Here's why Zoom wants all users to update their software by 30 May

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies