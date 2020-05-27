Data of over 29 million Indian job seekers leaked on darkweb

The latest data breach of Indian users include professional as well as personal details about them.

In a new worrying report, it has been discovered that data of over 29 million Indian users who've been seeking jobs have been leaked on the dark web. The details of the report have been shared by a global cyber security firm Cyble this week. "As part of the regular sweep over the deepweb and darkweb, Cyble researchers came across an interesting item, where a threat actor posted 2.3 GB (zipped) file on one of the hacking forums," Cyble noted in its post.

The researchers from the firm stumbled onto a huge pile of data on the darkweb which was posted in a forum by the possible hacker in the form of a zip file sized over 2GB. Cyble says it got hold of the data made available, and their suspicions were proven correct. "And we are not wrong, the leak actually has a lot of personal details of millions of Indians Job seekers from different states as below." The following image was shared by the company, which suggests people from all major cities in the country are likely to have been affected by this breach.

Looking at the volume of data posted, Cyble believes the information has been most likely picked up from a resume aggregator or even a job portal. "It appears to have originated from a resume aggregator given the sheer volume and detailed information."

Now if you're wondering the kind of data that was available through the list, let's just say, it's scary and detrimental to anyone whose details have been accessed by the attacker. "This breach includes sensitive information such as email, phone, home address, qualification, work experience etc." The company says attackers are always looking out for data with these details, which allows them to indulge in identity thefts, scams, and corporate espionage. The company will share an update with more details on the possible victim. In the meanwhile, it says, you can track if your email ID is part of the breach via its website.