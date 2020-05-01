Advertisement

D2h offers new plans and services, introduces Ramzaan combo channel pack

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 5:41 pm

Latest News

D2h has launched a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak' show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. F
Advertisement

D2h, a DTH brand of Dish TV has announced several exciting offers and packages for its customers. The ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ allows any d2h customer to recharge for any other d2h customer using the respective RTNs/Customer IDs on the d2h website or d2h Infinity App. The service will offer Rs 10 as cashback to person recharging.

One of the other plans updated from the DTH company is its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan, offering a five days extended recharge credit window to customers at a nominal cost of Rs 10 per month.

Additionally, D2h has launched a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak' show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. Further, a new ‘Special Ramzaan Combo’ is now available allows subscribers to watch spiritual Islamic channels along with regional news channels at a recharge of Rs 78.60 which can be activated or deactivated through a simple missed call.


Another Ramzaan offering is a special offer of only Rupee 1 for the first month on its Islamic spiritual service ‘Ibadat Active’ available on channel no 786. Ibadat Active broadcasts Ramzaan special shows like Quran Allah Ka Kalaam, Ramzaan Ke Masail, Coronavirus Se Hifazat to name a few.

For keeping customers engaged at home, d2h has made available content-rich active services (like Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, Kids Active) at Rs 1 for the first month.

Commenting on the launch of special services and plan, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “ In this unprecedented nationwide lockdown, our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the ‘Friends and Family Offer’, and extended the days of credit under the ‘You Promise We Resume’ facility. And this time, with Ramzaan starting under lockdown, we have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan. Together these 3 launches reaffirm our endeavor to keep our customers entertained and engaged, while they stay at home and stay safe.”

DishTV introduces new user interface ‘Orbit’ for its Dish SMRT and d2h Magic range

D2h Stream Android TV setup box, D2h Magic Stick launched in India

Instant credit on DTH: Videcon D2H charges, Tata Sky offers it for free

Latest News from DishTV

You might like this

Tags: D2h Ramzaan special channels Ramzaan coronavirus lockdown coronavirus DTH Dish TV

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea crediting 2GB per day and unlimited voice calls for 7 days for free

4 Things needed for effective e-learning during the lockdown

Reliance Jio offering free 2GB data per day for 4 days

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies