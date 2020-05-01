D2h offers new plans and services, introduces Ramzaan combo channel pack

D2h has launched a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak' show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. F

Advertisement

D2h, a DTH brand of Dish TV has announced several exciting offers and packages for its customers. The ‘Friends and Family Recharge’ allows any d2h customer to recharge for any other d2h customer using the respective RTNs/Customer IDs on the d2h website or d2h Infinity App. The service will offer Rs 10 as cashback to person recharging.



One of the other plans updated from the DTH company is its ‘You Promise We Resume’ plan, offering a five days extended recharge credit window to customers at a nominal cost of Rs 10 per month.



Additionally, D2h has launched a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak' show on channel 785 that runs content related to Ramzaan. Further, a new ‘Special Ramzaan Combo’ is now available allows subscribers to watch spiritual Islamic channels along with regional news channels at a recharge of Rs 78.60 which can be activated or deactivated through a simple missed call.





Another Ramzaan offering is a special offer of only Rupee 1 for the first month on its Islamic spiritual service ‘Ibadat Active’ available on channel no 786. Ibadat Active broadcasts Ramzaan special shows like Quran Allah Ka Kalaam, Ramzaan Ke Masail, Coronavirus Se Hifazat to name a few.



For keeping customers engaged at home, d2h has made available content-rich active services (like Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, Kids Active) at Rs 1 for the first month.



Commenting on the launch of special services and plan, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, d2h, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “ In this unprecedented nationwide lockdown, our customers are stuck at home. Now, more than ever, the customer and their family need entertainment and news. That is why we have launched the ‘Friends and Family Offer’, and extended the days of credit under the ‘You Promise We Resume’ facility. And this time, with Ramzaan starting under lockdown, we have special Ramzaan offers showcasing spiritual Islamic content at great value for money for those who follow Ramzaan. Together these 3 launches reaffirm our endeavor to keep our customers entertained and engaged, while they stay at home and stay safe.”



