Advertisement

D2H introduces its new digital assistant, DIA, in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 2:46 pm

Latest News

The assistant is a one-stop solution for customers to solve service queries in real-time.

D2H, previously known as Videocon D2H and now a DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, has announced the launch of its ‘D2H Intelligent Assistant’ (DIA), the chatbot in India. The assistant is a one-stop solution for customers to solve service queries in real-time. 

 

The company has revealed that DIA comes with a conversation mode approach in a friendly live chat format. The assistant comes with a host of new features. To start with, it is designed to process user requests and queries 24X7 through deep analytics and its Artificial Intelligence engine. The company claims that it provides accurate, personalized customer service through a constant process of self-evolution and learning.

  

DIA appears as a pop-up feature on the website and introduces itself as “DIA”. One can initiate a conversation by simply entering a message. It also offers solutions to issues related to recharge offers, current balance, add-on service upgrades and even suggests best recharge offers.

 

 D2H Intelligent Assistant is also available on Whatsapp on contact number 8750917917 and Facebook. It would soon be available on D2H customer app. In the near future, customers would be able to upgrade their set-top boxes or buy new smart products, request for relocation, get transaction history and change registered telephone numbers and language through the chatbot.

 

Commenting on the DIA launch, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd said, “We have observed a growing need among our customers to opt for self-service channels for their routine queries and issues. Keeping this trend in mind, we are launching DIA - D2H Intelligent Assistant – a state of the art AI based intuitive chatbot that resolves a wide range of customer queries and issues on its own. DIA will significantly add to improving our customer service experience. The launch of DIA reaffirms the D2H promise of bringing the best of technology solutions for its customers.”

 

D2h offers new plans and services, introduces Ramzaan combo channel pack

Tata Sky vs DishTV vs Videocon d2h: which is the best

Who offers the cheapest STB? Airtel DTH, Videocon D2H, Tata Sky or Dish TV

Latest News from Videocon

Tags: D2h D2h DIA Dish TV Dia D2h DIa virtual assistant D2H virtual assistant

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance JioFiber offers double data benefits on annual subscription

Vodafone Idea partners with PayTM to recharge using valid UPI ID

Airtel Payments Bank partners with Mastercard to develop customized financial products for farmers and SMEs in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies