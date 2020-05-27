D2H introduces its new digital assistant, DIA, in India

The assistant is a one-stop solution for customers to solve service queries in real-time.

D2H, previously known as Videocon D2H and now a DTH brand of Dish TV India Limited, has announced the launch of its ‘D2H Intelligent Assistant’ (DIA), the chatbot in India. The assistant is a one-stop solution for customers to solve service queries in real-time.

The company has revealed that DIA comes with a conversation mode approach in a friendly live chat format. The assistant comes with a host of new features. To start with, it is designed to process user requests and queries 24X7 through deep analytics and its Artificial Intelligence engine. The company claims that it provides accurate, personalized customer service through a constant process of self-evolution and learning.

DIA appears as a pop-up feature on the website and introduces itself as “DIA”. One can initiate a conversation by simply entering a message. It also offers solutions to issues related to recharge offers, current balance, add-on service upgrades and even suggests best recharge offers.

D2H Intelligent Assistant is also available on Whatsapp on contact number 8750917917 and Facebook. It would soon be available on D2H customer app. In the near future, customers would be able to upgrade their set-top boxes or buy new smart products, request for relocation, get transaction history and change registered telephone numbers and language through the chatbot.

Commenting on the DIA launch, Sugato Banerji, Corporate Head-Marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd said, “We have observed a growing need among our customers to opt for self-service channels for their routine queries and issues. Keeping this trend in mind, we are launching DIA - D2H Intelligent Assistant – a state of the art AI based intuitive chatbot that resolves a wide range of customer queries and issues on its own. DIA will significantly add to improving our customer service experience. The launch of DIA reaffirms the D2H promise of bringing the best of technology solutions for its customers.”