Crossbeats, Truke, PTron, U&i launch new TWS earbuds, Neckband, Speaker in India

Crossbeats and Truke have launched new TWS earbuds in India, called the Spark and BTG Beta, respectively. PTron unveiled its Bassbuds Epic TWS while U&i announced three new products including neckband, TWS and speaker. The Crossbeats Spark earbuds are powered by 13mm Titanium Sound Drivers and have Bluetooth 5.2. As for the Truke BTG Beta, they also have 13mm drivers and come with dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation support.

Crossbeats Spark TWS Specs, Price

These audio wearables come in White and Black colours. Spark Earbuds are priced at an introductory price of Rs 1599 and will be available through the Crossbeats website along with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, JioMart, Nykaa Fashion, TataCLIQ, and other leading offline retail stores.

The new Crossbeats Spark TWS buds are equipped with Hall Switch Technology and powered by 13mm Titanium Sound Drivers. These earbuds are packed with features like HyperBass and Quad Microphone with environmental noise cancellation. The low-latency gaming mode enhances the overall gaming experience. The buds are built with IPX5 Water-resistant rating and have a 320mAh battery capacity with a playtime of 42 hours.

The true wireless earbuds come with 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity with a wireless range of 10 meters to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music players, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices.

Truke BTG Beta TWS Specs, Price

The new BTG Beta come at an introductory price of Rs 999. The BTG (Born To Game) True Wireless Earbuds will be available at a regular price of Rs 1299 on several marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, Croma, etc.

The introduction of BTG Beta comes days after Truke launched its BTG X1 Gaming earbuds for users on January 04. Truke’s BTG Beta offers Ultra Low Latency of up to 40ms. BTG Beta packs 13mm titanium speaker drivers.

The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds also offer a total playtime of up to 38 hours including 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. They further sport instant pairing and tap to control features. The True Wireless Earbuds are also embedded with a dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and come with a classic case design.

PTron Bassbuds Epic Specs, Price

PTron Bassbuds Epic have been launched on Flipkart at a special festive launch price of Rs 799 on Flipkart for first 3 days. The earbuds will be available at a regular price of Rs 899 after the launch offer.

The Bassbuds Epic’s proprietary AptSense low latency solution offers closed acoustic audio clarity for an immersive in-game playback, says PTron. The earbuds feature Game & Music Modes alongside the multi-function touch control on the earbud which provides tactile and intuitive control, allowing the user to move seamlessly between gaming and calls.

The Bassbuds Epic also utilizes dual-channel standard Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for seamless transmission with Type C quick charging. The earbuds’ dual microphones with TruTalk ENC technology deliver clear communications, thereby reducing background noises.

U&i Audio Products

U&i has come up with the Sky TWS Earbuds, Multi Series Neckband Earbuds and Soundbox Series Wireless Speaker in India, at an MRP of Rs 2,499, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,499, respectively. Users can buy these audio gear from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i Sky Series TWS Earbuds

These TWS earbuds offer up to 30 hours of total playback time with a recharge time of under 1.5 hours. The case of the Sky series TWS also has a USB-C input, which allows for faster charging. Featuring Bluetooth V5.1+EDR that allow distortion-free communication over 10 meters, the earbuds support various protocols such as HSP1.2, HFP1.6, A2DP1.3, and AVRCP1.6.

Built with a premium ABS shell that’s pressed into an ergonomic shape, the earbuds are designed for higher comfort during long wear and a snug fit for Passive Noise Cancellation that benefits better audio clarity, especially during calls and movies, says the brand.

U&i Multi Series Neckband

The Multi Series Neckband is made with skin-friendly and sweat-resistant silicone tips for added noise isolation. Each Multi Series neckband offers a battery life of over 20 hours with just a single charge. The large 10mm drivers are responsible for the audio performance. These are available in three colours including Sky Blue, Yellow, and Black.

U&i Soundbox Series Wireless Speaker

The new U&i Soundbox Series Wireless speaker can be paired to your TV or personal devices. You can also pair the Soundbox to any device using the Aux port, or use it as a standalone music player with MP3 music plugged in via USB or a TF Card.

One can also tune in to the local radio station, thanks to the in-built FM Radio mode. The Soundbox is a portable 12-Watt (6W*2) wireless Bluetooth speaker that has an in-built 1200mAh battery, which can last up to 6 hours on a full charge.