Crossbeats Spectra and Spectra Plus smartwatches launched with Retina AMOLED display

Crossbeats has announced the launch of an all-new Ignite Spectra series, comprising two smartwatches named Spectra and Spectra Plus. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively, both Spectra Plus and Spectra are currently available exclusively on the company’s website.

Crossbeats Spectra series Features

Crossbeats Spectra series come with Retina AMOLED display and inbuilt storage for music. Both the smartwatches come with more than 200 watch faces and 30 diverse sports modes.

While both the variants sport a square dial, Spectra Plus comes in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colours whereas Spectra is available in rugged Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. The Plus variant allows users to store over 150 songs and gives them the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckbands.

The wearables are also keeping a tab on key health metrics, thanks to AI-powered health engines that prioritize self before everything else. The smartwatches are IP68 water-resistant and are built to resist splashes, and sweat. Talking of the battery, the company claims that the watches will run up to 10 days following a single charge. Lastly for calling, they are equipped with built-in speakers and a microphone.

Last month, Crossbeats Ignite ATLAS smartwatch was launched in India at Rs 4,999. It is exclusively available on crossbeats website. It comes in Vivid Black & Imperial Blue colours.

The GPS-enabled smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling funconality allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with 500 nits peak brightness. The watch promises to offer good visibility under direct sunlight. It offers 100 watch faces.

The Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with inbuilt GPS support. This allows users to navigate their routes accurately right on their wrists.

The wearable is also keeping a tab on key health metrics, thanks to a Dual Engine AI health tracking features, powered with 8 channel PPG (Photoplethysmography) Sensor, an optical measurement method for heart rate tracking.