Crossbeats Slide TWS earbuds launched in India with 30-hour battery life

Crossbeats has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Crossbeats Slide whose highlighting feature is the design of the case of the earbuds which has a slide-to-open design. Apart from that, the earbuds carry support for environmental noise cancellation and are IPX4 rated as well.

The Crossbeats Slide TWS earbuds from have been priced at Rs 1,999. It is available to purchase from Amazon at Rs 1,799. The Slide TWS are being offered in Charcoal Black, Olive Green, and Midnight Blue colour variants.

Crossbeats Slide TWS Specifications

The Slide TWS sport 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass with a slide-to-open design. The earbuds come with a premium quality leather tag, which is claimed to protect the buds from falls and damage. One can attach the case to a bag or a key so they don’t lose them.

Next, the earbuds feature swift auto-pairing connectivity and feather touch control along with an AI voice assistant with quad microphones. The Slide TWS earbuds have low latency Bluetooth v5.1 for wireless connections, environmental noise cancelling (ENC), multi-function touch control for answering calls, switching tracks or controlling your voice assistants.

The earbuds have bluetooth calling support as well. Further, they have claimed playback time of up to 30 hours and come with fast charging support. Lastly, the Slide TWS earphones measure 120x94x34mm and weigh 110g.

As for other recent launches, Crossbeats launched the Spectra series watches in India which come with Retina AMOLED display and inbuilt storage for music. Both the smartwatches come with more than 200 watch faces and 30 diverse sports modes.

While both the variants sport a square dial, Spectra Plus comes in Carbon Black and Marine Blue colours whereas Spectra is available in rugged Basil Green and Graphite Black colours. The Plus variant allows users to store over 150 songs and gives them the option to either stream their playlist through the watch or connect the same to TWS or neckbands.