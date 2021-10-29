Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earbuds launched with 3 switchable ANC modes and 4 mics

Crossbeats has now launched Epic Lite, its latest ANC true wireless earbuds with three switchable noise-cancelling modes. The Crossbeats Epic Lite TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 4499, however they are available on Crossbeats website for Rs 3499 as a launch offer.

They are available in three colour options – Jet Black, Urban Green and Metro Silver. The TWS will soon be made available on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms.

Crossbeats Epic Lite Features

The buds have swift touch control to effortlessly toggle through the features and take or cut a call. They are also equipped with voice assistant feature and four inbuilt microphones.

The ANC true wireless earbuds come equipped with instant auto pairing and offer a playtime up to 12 hours. In addition, it supports fast Type-C charging. They can fully charge in 1.5 hours.

Moreover, the earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and can function in 3 modes -Active Nose Cancelling, Ambient Mode and Normal Mode.

Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal, said, “Crossbeats Epic Lite has a superlight construction, making it a culmination of style and technology. Apart from instant auto-pairing, there are three switchable noise cancelling modes, which is a rarity in this price point. We have always strived to be a lifestyle partner of young Indians who are out to take on the world. And our latest offering is yet another attempt to empower new India with quality gadgets to enhance their life.”

Previously, Crossbeats Epic TWS earbuds were launched in India with ANC at Rs 4,999. It has a unique curved design, and the earbuds are powered with Active Noise Cancellation.

The earbuds come with Hybrid ANC Technology. Furthermore, it has three noise-cancelling modes. The two buds feature Instant Auto-On technology, via which they get paired instantly once taken out from the case. For two-way communication, the ANC earbuds are equipped with 6 microphones and enhanced 13 mm drivers.