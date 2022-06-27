Crossbeats Curv TWS launched in India with a curvature design

Crossbeats has launched a new TWS earbud in India called Crossbeats Curv. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.1 and have support for Environment Noise Cancelling for a clear calling experience. Apart from that, the earbuds have 10mm drivers to handle the audio.

Available exclusively on Crossbeats’ own website, the latest TWS is priced at Rs 1,599 and comes in black colour. The Crossbeats Curv pack 10mm Neodymium sound drivers along with Environmental Noise Cancelling for an enhanced experience. Each of the earbuds weigh 3.2 grams for a light and comfortable fit.

Curv comes with Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to any compatible device both on Android and iOS. As it also supports Auto-pairing, the earbuds can connect to the paired smartphone as soon as the lid of the case is opened. Further, the earbuds have support for touch controls as well.

Apart from that, one can enjoy up to 5 hours of music streaming on a single charge. Along with the case, the listener can prolong its battery life to another 15+ hours. The case of earbuds can be charged to 100% via USB-C in less than 2 hours. There’s one mic on each earbud and lastly, one can also trigger Google Assistant or Siri with a single tap on the earbud.

Earlier this month, Crossbeats launched Ignite Atlas smartwatch. The GPS-enabled smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling functionality allowing users to make and receive calls directly from the smartwatch. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD display with 500 nits peak brightness. The watch promises to offer good visibility under direct sunlight. It offers 100 watch faces.

Besides, Ignite ATLAS comes with 30 preset sports modes like running, hiking, biking, and swimming, with customizable screens to show the most relevant data for your exercise.