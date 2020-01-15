CP PLUS launches EzyTrack kids smartwatch

EzyTrack is available at a starting price of Rs 3199 at key outlets and online stores.

India’s security and surveillance brand, CP PLUS, has announced its entry into a new and upcoming category of Child Security with the launch of a unique range of kids smartwatch - EzyTrack. EzyTrack is available at a starting price of Rs 3199 at key outlets and online stores.



Seeing the necessity and challenges faced by working parents, CP PLUS has introduced EzyTrack, which is very much relevant to the needs of modern-day parents. This watch, as per the company, allows individuals to easily track, monitor and connect with their children at any time and place.



The brand says that these watches are not only for children but for the elderly as well. EzyTrack smartwatches for kids have various exciting in-built features essential for both children and parents. Available in different models and colours, they support touchscreen for ease of use, SOS emergency button to quickly send messages to the parents, and two-way communication.



The company in a press release says that with GPS tracking parents can identify the real location of their kids. In addition, geofence alert can be set up for a real-world geographic area. EzyTrack kids’ smartwatches also come with other advanced features like iOS and Android apps, inbuilt camera, voice chat, find friends, pedometer, low-battery alert and watch taken off alert.



Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS stated, “We are committed to bringing the essence of safety and security to every household in the country. Our new introduction CP PLUS EzyTrack is a step in this direction especially focused onto the safety of our future generation which is the kids of today. We are confident that this product will bring a lot of peace and ease to the parents at large, and thereby bringing them a sense of security.”



“EzyTrack watches from CP PLUS are designed to be attractive and functional both. Our smartwatches for kids are designed keeping interactive safety measures in mind. They come with the newest features that help parents to ensure the safety of their loved ones. With EzyTrack we offer an ultimate solution that helps parents to monitor their kids’ activity via mobile,” said Yogesh B Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.