Cosmic Byte launches Kronos, Neutrino High Fidelity Gaming headphones in India

Cosmic Byte, an Indian gaming accessories brand has announced the launch of two new gaming headsets – Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino. The new headsets target gaming enthusiasts looking for an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos. The Kronos is a wireless gaming headset while the Neutrino is a wired one.

The Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino are available at a special launch pricing of Rs 6,499 and Rs 4,499 respectively. Both headsets are available to purchase on Amazon and can also be ordered via the Cosmic Byte Website.

Both Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino from Cosmic Byte are made with components that are durable and have an ergonomic design that suits gaming needs, as per the brand. With metal armbands and aluminum frames, the headsets are built to last for long gaming hours. These headphones are equipped with Dolby Atmos for a spatial audio experience that offers a premium, multidimensional sound.

Dolby Atmos places the sounds of the game all around you with three-dimensional precision. With softer and high-grade memory foam, the headset is lightweight letting gamers enjoy longer gaming sessions.

Kronos comes with 50mm high fidelity drivers for better sound quality and 20ms ultra-low latency. The dedicated buttons on the ear cups instantly control the functions of mute, volume, surround sound, and LED buttons. The headset is suited for both wireless and wired styles. It also has a 3.5mm AUX Input to connect directly through cable. Built-in with a pull-out feature, the mic can be used and retracted at the user’s convenience. Kronos offers a battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Neutrino gaming headphones comes with On-Off buttons to control the LEDs. It comes with USB, USB C, and 3.5mm cables for better connectivity and multiple options. It also provides 1.8 meters long and braided cables for longevity and convenience. The detachable microphone provides dual usage for both kinds of gameplay, users can plug it in and remove it per their choice. The headset is enabled with a unidirectional environmental noise cancelling microphone.

