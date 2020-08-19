Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic helped tablet to grow 23 per cent: CMR

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 1:34 pm

As per a report by CMR, the tablet market is witnessing a steep rise during the on-going pandemic.
The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a growth in the tablet market, which grew 23 per cent QoQ in the Q2 of 2020. As per a report by CMR, the tablet market is witnessing a steep rise during the on-going pandemic. 

 

The report highlights that the shipments of tablets with WiFi capabilities grew 98 per cent QoQ in the Q2 of 2020. Lenovo was the leader in this segment as it grasped 48 per cent market share in the segment, growing 24 per cent QoQ, and capitalizing on opportunities in the enterprise and consumer verticals. Lenovo M10 (HD & FHD & FHD Plus) series contributed up to 14 per cent of Lenovo’s market share.

 

Samsung was on the second position with a market share of 29 per cent. The company has witnessed a whopping 143 per cent QoQ growth. Samsung has recently launched new Galaxy S6 Lite Wi-Fi and 4G Variants in Q2 2020. Samsung TAB A series did really well, with the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 LTE & Wi-Fi (2019) series contributing close to 25 per cent of Samsung's market share.

 

Apple was placed third in Q2 2020 with a 12 per cent market share, growing 36 per cent QoQ. Apple iPad 7 Series contributed close to 7 per cent of the market share, one of its most favoured models in the market. Apple launched a new iPad Pro 2020 version with keypad, which is suitable for e-learning and content creators, the report added. 

 

The report highlights that the shipments of tablets with 7-8 inches display constituted 35 per cent of the overall shipments in the India market. On the other hand, Tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 64 per cent of the shipments.

 

“Whether vaccine is ready or not, the revival in the Tablet market will continue in the coming quarters, driven by the pandemic-related school and work closures. While the initial resurgence in the tablet shipments could be attributed to pent-up demand, the demand going forward will be based on consumer realization that this is the new normal,” said, Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

 

