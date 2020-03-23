  • 11:58 Mar 23, 2020

Advertisement

Coronavirus Impact: Should you order electronics on Flipkart and Amazon?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2020 11:55 am

Latest News

Does it make sense to buy electronics products from online stores like Flipkart and Amazon during Coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Indian shores and the government is trying its best to stop the virus from spreading across the country. The Centre and state governments have decided to completely shut down 75 districts across India where the coronavirus cases have been reported. 

 

The government has announced that said cities will go into complete lockdown till March 31. The list of cities includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand. 

 

So, if you live in these cities or any part of the country, does it make sense to buy products from online stores like Flipkart and Amazon? The answer is No. At a time, when there is a complete lockdown, it does not make sense to order goods from the online portals. The government has said that during the lockdown no cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to operate and private vehicles will be banned. Furthermore, only essential services will be allowed in these cities. 

 

This also means that the electronics you will order from the online platforms will be not delivered to you on time and there are chances that the delivery person will not deliver the good at all. This is because there is an unprecedented increase in demand for essential commodities on these platforms. People across the cities are panic buying all the essential commodities and this one of the main reasons why the delivery of certain goods are delayed. Additionally, due to a shortage of delivery personnel, the essentials products are not delivered on time, so you can imagine how long it will take to deliver electronics from the e-commerce platforms.  

 

Secondly, in this crucial time, it makes sense to make minimum contact with the outside world so that you will be safe from this virus. So, by not ordering electronics from Amazon and Flipkart, you are not only protecting yourself but also the delivery person from the risk of getting coronavirus. Furthermore, during the lockdown it makes sense to utilise the money for the only essential purpose and not to invest in electronics as the delivery might get hampered due to the lockdown process and you will not get your desired product in due course. So, it is best to avoid ordering electronics items from Flipkart and Amazon during the lockdown period.

 

Disney+ India launch delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic

Apple imposes purchase limit of two units amidst Coronavirus pandemic

WhatsApp and WHO create a chatbot to share reliable coronavirus info

Latest News from

Tags: Amazon Flipkart Coronavirus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Facebook rolls out dark mode for desktop

Working from home due to Coronavirus? Here are some tips to secure your internet connection

Coronavirus tracking websites: Fake vs Genuine

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies