  • 15:59 Mar 25, 2020

Coronavirus Impact: Flipkart temporarily suspends its services, Amazon will deliver only essential products

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2020 3:20 pm

Amazon has revealed that it is prioritizing all its resources to serve products that are currently a high priority for its customers.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart has revealed that it is suspending all its services due to the Coronavirus crisis in India. The company has revealed that it is temporarily suspending operations in the country in view of the 21-da nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, Amazon has revealed that it is prioritizing all its resources. 

 

“Hello Fellow Indians, We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority and we trying out best to restart our services as soon as possible! These are difficult times, time like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before, has been at meant helping the nation! We urge you to stay home to stay safe! We will get there. And we will get through. Together. We will be back up soon,” a message on Flipkart said. 

 

Furthermore, Amazon has revealed that it is prioritizing all its resources to serve products that are currently a high priority for its customers. The brand has revealed that other products are temporarily unavailable for purchase from the platform. 

 

“To serve our customers’ most urgent needs while also ensuring the safety of our employees, we are temporarily prioritizing our available fulfilment and logistics capacity to serve products that are currently critical for our customers such as Household Staples, Packaged Food, Health Care, Hygiene, Personal safety and other high priority products. This also means that we have to temporarily stop taking orders and disable shipments for lower-priority products,” the company said in a statement. 

 

Furthermore, Amazon has revealed that it is giving the customers, with orders on lower-priority products, a choice to cancel the orders and receive a refund of prepaid items. These changes are in effect from March 24, 2020, and the brand will update when it resumes normal operations.

 

