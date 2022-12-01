HomeNewsCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 unveiled, can survive 1m drops on...

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 unveiled, can survive 1m drops on a concrete floor

Corning has announced the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which is being evaluated by multiple OEMs and is expected to arrive soon in markets.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Corning Gorilla Glass victus 2

Highlights

  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has been announced
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to 1-meter on concrete surface in lab tests
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 also maintained scratch resistance up to 4 times better than competitors

Corning Incorporated, the company behind Gorilla Glass has unveiled the next generation of its strongest lineup of glasses, Gorilla Glass Victus 2. With a new glass composition, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete, the world’s most abundantly engineered material, while preserving the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus. Corning claims that Victus can survive 1-meter drops on concrete which is actually impressive.

Corning’s extensive research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States – cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

“Today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs”, said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass.

In lab tests, the company claims that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Further, other aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple OEMs and is expected to arrive in markets within the next few months, confirmed the company.

