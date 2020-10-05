Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 12A is now official with 4000mAh battery, 16MP dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 4:13 pm

The Coolpad Cool 12A features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent and 19:9 aspect ratio.
Coolpad has introduced a new Cool series smartphone in China called Coolpad Cool 12A. The phone is priced at 599 Yuan (approx Rs 6,500), but as an introductory offer, the company is offering it with a discounted price tag of 569 Yuan (approx Rs 6,100) in the beginning. It comes in Dream Black, Dream Blue, and Fantasy Silver colour options.

The Coolpad Cool 12A features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD HD+ waterdrop notch display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, a screen-to-body ratio of 93 percent and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an unknown Spreadtrum chipset that has Cortex-A55 CPU clocking at 1.8GHz and 1 Cortex-A75 CPU cores that clocks at 2.0GHz.

Coolpad Cool 12A comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card slot. Coming to the optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for videos calling and selfies.

The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for face unlock.  On the battery front, the phone has a 4000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging. It is said to offer about 14 days of standby time.

Connectivity features are 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 156.2 x 75.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 202.5 grams.

