Concurrent Updating Multiple Apps Returns on Play Store

Google has rolled out a feature multiple times in the past where it allows users to update mutliple apps at once in the Google Play Store but the feature has never stayed. Now once again, Google is rolling out the same feature more widely, allowing concurrent updating of Multiple Apps on Play Store.

The feature is live on multiple of our devices including Pixel 9, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the Nothing Phone (2a). Once you tap on the ‘Update all’ button, Google Play Store can now download updates for up to 3 apps at once and even install them simultaneously. Apps that are in the list to download beyond the three that are being updated show the ‘pending’ status which is the usual status we have been seeing for years.

This new ability matches that of the Apple’s App store, which can also download updates for 3 apps simultaneously. Aside from that, back in April this year, Google allowed for downloading and installing up to 2 new apps simultaneously, whose download limit has now also been changed to 3. In other words, 3 new app installs can now take place at once via the Play Store.

Read More: Google May Have Delayed Android 15 Release for Pixel Smartphones

These new minor but useful updates come in handy when you have a long list of apps that have impending updates. The feature now enables quick updation of apps and also saves time.

Meanwhile, in related news to Google, the company is also seemingly working on new extensions for Gemini. The description for the new WhatsApp extension in Gemini which leaked, reads, “Send messages or make calls through the WhatsApp app on Android.” While the extension’s description is self-explanatory, it could be a significant feature for Gemini. Billions of people use WhatsApp, and integrating it into its own AI chatbot via extensions could prove advantageous for Google, resulting in more people using Gemini.