Compaq enters Indian Smart TV market, introduces Hex series of Smart TVs in India

The new range of Compaq Hex Smart TVs are available with 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with HDR10.

Compaq has entered the Indian market with its Hex series of Smart TVs in India. The company has introduced the new series at an introductory price of Rs 59,999 for its 55-inch model and Rs 89,999 for its 65-inch model.

The company has revealed that other Smart TVs will be available in smaller sizes from 32 inch to 55 inch and it will be available in the next few weeks, these will also have features such as ESE and Mimi at their core. All Compaq Televisions are made in India and will be available on Flipkart from September 01, 2020.

It also features the Experience Stabilization Engine (ESE) that uses an advanced algorithm to optimize display attributes such as colour, contrast, depth, and dimensional variations during frame transitions and as per the user environment and ambient lighting.

In terms of sound quality, the Smart TVs are packed with Dolby Audio for immersive 5.1 surround sound, DTS TruSurround for rich and zero-compressed audio, and Pure Sound technology for powerful yet comfortable sound output across the room.

It also features superior sound quality with its Mimi Hearing Technology that optimises the frequency and intensity of attributes of sound to user’s profile so you get a safe, crystal clear and highly refined sound.

The Smart TVs are powered by a 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage along with a quad-core processor with Mali graphics processor. The company claims that the Compaq TVs have both 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth and a total of 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports out of which one is a superior USB 3.0 port. The Smart TVs are Android certified and it comes with Google Play Store along with plethora of applications.

Early this year, the brand has also acquired a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana, which is slated to start operations by the end of 2022. The plant will help Compaq fulfill the projected domestic and international demand for the brand and scale up the TV business, starting with India.