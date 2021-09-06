ColorOS 12 officially teased by Oppo

Major OEMs are working towards bringing their respective builds based on Android 12 for their smartphones. However, Oppo has been one of the quickest out of the lot, and it seems like the brand is almost ready with its next version of ColorOS. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared a teaser for ColorOS 12 and announced that it would share more details tomorrow, September 7th.

The teaser image shared by the official ColorOS Weibo Account shows a clock icon with the time being 12’o clock. This depicts the version of the software, which is 12. The post further reads that the company will share more information in detail tomorrow.

It is unclear whether the brand will entirely unveil the features of the upcoming version, or it will just announce a launch date for the same, which was recently leaked to be September 13th. Features arriving in the software have also been kept under wraps. This version will also be found on Realme and OnePlus devices.

However, the OnePlus devices will have a more customized version with OxygenOS skin on top of ColorOS 12. Realme phones should receive the same features as Oppo phones will.

A leak suggests that the brand could soon be entering the tablet space in recent news related to Oppo. The upcoming Oppo tablet will feature narrow bezels around the display. In terms of looks, it seems similar to the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6. There should be a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera. In terms of software, it will be running a modified version of ColorOS, called ColorOS for Pad.

The modified version of ColorOS will consist of a dock bar and dock widgets to further support quick operations. Additionally, it will focus on seamless sync operations between multiple devices.