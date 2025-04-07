CMF Phone 2 Details: What to Expect?

Nothing sub-brand CMF debuted its first smartphone last year and it was a value for money device for what was on offer. Now, CMF Phone 2 details have began circulating on the internet and the brand itself has begun teasing a new device which looks like the successor to its last year’s hit, the CMF Phone 1. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

CMF Phone 2 Details: Things to Know

Some of the CMF Phone 2 details have been teased by the brand itself, such as the new finish the device will be available in. The CMF Phone 1 came with replaceable back panels that were made of plastic and had finishes like vegan leather. Now, the new finish teased by CMF could feel more premium. One can also notice the screw on the back which suggests that the CMF Phone 2 will also come with replaceable back panels.

The brand also teased the rear design through a schematics video a few days back which where a single rear camera is shown. It is unclear whether the device will come with a single back camera but leaks suggest it will have two Sensors this time around, including an ultra-wide angle sensor rather than a depth sensor over last year’s model.

As for the expected specifications of the handset, the device could come with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED LTPS screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixels Resolution and a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. It could have an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the back, there may be a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The CMF Phone 2 may also be IP64 rated and should run on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. It could also carry the new Essential Key from the Nothing Phone (3a) series.

Coming to the price, the device may be priced starting at Rs 17,999 and could go up till Rs 19,999 for thw top-end model.