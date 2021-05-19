Advertisement

Clubhouse Android Beta coming to India on May 21

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 1:26 pm

Latest News

Clubhouse has announced the launch timelines of its beta Android app for the whole world.
Advertisement

Clubhouse has announced the Android app beta launch timeline for many countries including India. The app was launched as Beta in the US in the past and the beta is now expanding to more countries. 

 

The developers of the app have shared the development over Twitter as per which the app is coming to the rest of the world with exact launch timelines for countries including Brazil, India, Japan, Nigeria, and Russia. 

 

The app is coming to Japan, Brazil and Russia on Tuesday (yesterday) while in Nigeria and India, it will be available on Friday morning. The rollout will continue throughout the week and the beta will be available globally by Friday afternoon. 

 

Advertisement

Note that this is a beta while a stable version is yet to be announced. In our usage so far, we haven't experienced any major bugs on the Android beta. 

 

To compete with Clubhouse, Twitter recently announced a wider rollout of the Twitter Spaces feature and says that anyone on Twitter with 600 or more followers can now host their own Spaces. The functionality is more or less similar to what Clubhouse has had since the beginning.

'Data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online'

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Twitter Spaces announces what it's working on, anyone with 600 or more followers getting the ability to host Spaces

Clubhouse arrives on Play Store, available to download only in the US for now

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft Teams Personal Features now available for everyone starting today

Apple Music adds support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, Lossless Audio Streaming at no extra cost

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies