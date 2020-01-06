Claw launches STAG Superb Plus Turntable with built-in speakers for Rs 8990

The Stag Superb Plus carries a 1-year CLAW brand warranty across India.

Claw, an audio manufacturer has announced the launch of the Claw Stag Superb Plus Turntable with built-in speakers. The record player is available in 2 colour variants – Black or Brown and is priced at Rs 8990. It is available for purchase at leading online and retail stores. The Stag Superb Plus carries a 1-year CLAW brand warranty across India.



The Stag Superb Plus carries a vintage design with its wooden finish base and transparent dust cover. The diamond ceramic stylus supports 33.3, 45 & 78 RPM speeds and 7", 10" & 12" vinyl records featuring a belt drive with a manual tone arm and auto stop function for easy of playback.



The record player is built-in with 2 units of 3W stereo speakers that allow the user to listen to their records instantly. It can even be connected to external speakers or headphones via the RCA or 3.5mm outputs while the volume control knob allows the user to adjust speaker output levels.



Additionally, the Stag Superb Plus offers an analog to digital recording feature so that users can digitize their vinyl records into MP3 audio files on PC by using the included USB cable and software.



