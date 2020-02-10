  • 12:15 Feb 10, 2020

China battles Coronavirus outbreak with over 100 drones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 11:18 am

China is currently facing the worse plague of Coronavirus outbreak, which first occurred in Wuhan, China. However, Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter (MMC) has introduced new UAV prevention solutions and have deployed over 100 drones to fight Coronavirus. 

 

The company has a service team of over 200 people and it has deployed the drones in many cities including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Foshan and other areas. The drones are said to be capable of in 360 degrees to observe the ground condition through 40x zoom cameras. 

 

The drones can identify those who don’t wear masks in public places and people are dispersed by the commanders through onboard megaphones. The company has revealed that drones are carrying out daily broadcasting in different streets and communities. With this, authorities are able to cover a larger area than using traditional loudspeakers.   

 

Apart from patrolling, the drones are used to spray disinfectant from stations, supermarkets to small courtyards. MMC drones are also used to spray disinfectant in public places. This is found to be more effective as compared to the traditional way of spraying disinfectant. 

 

Furthermore, the drone with a thermal camera will automatically sense each person through high accuracy infrared which has been widely used in crowded areas to assist in onsite management and evacuation.  

 

Since 1st Feb, MMC teams have been working with traffic police at many highway points. Traffic flow, congestion situation was captured. With larger coverage than fixed cameras, MMC drones greatly helped commanders figure out solutions very quickly.  "At first, our drones are used only in aerial broadcasting, and it goes deeper in front-line use since the situation is getting more serious, further functions are required so we quickly formed an online R&D team and carried out the solutions," said Lu Zhihui, chairman of MMC.

 

Via PRNewswire

