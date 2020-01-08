  • 12:43 Jan 08, 2020

Advertisement

CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for mid-range smartphones announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 08, 2020 11:32 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that the chipset has already started shipping to OEMs and Dimensity 800-powered smartphone will arrive in the first half of 2020.
Advertisement

MediaTek has announced the launch of its latest 5G processor, MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G, at the on-going Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has revealed that the chipset has already started shipping to OEMs and Dimensity 800-powered smartphone will arrive in the first half of 2020. 

 

The latest chipset from MediaTek is built using 7nm process. The Dimensity 800 integrates MediaTek’s 5G modem and it supports two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for 30 per cent wider high-speed layer coverage. The chipset is designed to support stand along and non-stand alone sub-6GHz networks and it also features multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity starting from 2G to 5G. 

 

The Dimensity 800 features an octa-core setup with four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at the same 2GHz. It comes with four Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP cores, which is mated with the company’s HyperEngine gaming technology. 

 

Advertisement

It also features APU 3.0, which is designed to process AI-specific tasks. The chipset supports up to 64-megapixel camera sensors along with multi-camera setup with up to 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel. It also features multi-frame 4K HDR capabilities and it can support up to 90Hz Full HD resolution displays.

 

"MediaTek has already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market. The Dimensity 800 series will power the new premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at mid-range price points," TL Lee, Head of MediaTek's wireless business unit, said in a statement.

MediaTek to launch 5G-enabled SoCs for mid-range smartphones next year

MediaTek announces Dimensity 1000 Octa-Core 7nm SoC with built-in 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset to be announced in Q1 2020

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC launch MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC features MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 MediaTek chipsets Mediatek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G announced with Snapdragon 765, dual rear cameras

Realme announces Realme UI beta testing for Realme X2 smartphone

OnePlus Concept One smartphone with invisible camera unveiled

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies