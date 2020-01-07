CES 2020: Lenovo introduces world’s first Yoga 5G laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop, ThinkBook Plus, IdeaPad Chromebook and more

The brand has introduced world’s first Yoga 5G laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop, ThinkBook Plus, IdeaPad Chromebooks, Ducati 5, Yoga Slim 7, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus and Lenovo Smart Frame.

Lenovo has introduced a slew of products during the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced world’s first Yoga 5G laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop, ThinkBook Plus, IdeaPad Chromebooks, Ducati 5, Yoga Slim 7, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus and Lenovo Smart Frame.

Lenovo Yoga 5

Lenovo Yoga 5 is the world’s first laptop that comes with 5G connectivity. The laptop is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform that it claims to deliver 10 times faster than 4G through 5G service provider. The laptop is loaded with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 400 nits brightness with narrow bezels. It is loaded with Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It is loaded with a software-enabled intelligent temperature control feature adjusts performance depending on the activities. The Lenovo Yoga 5G will start at $1,499 and it is expected to be available starting string 2020.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

The company has also introduced its foldable laptop at the CES 2020. When the laptop is unfolded it shows a 13.3-inches of OLED display, while in landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets. ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

The company has introduced a new innovation with ThinkBook Plus. The laptop comes loaded with an innovative 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover, on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications. The laptop is loaded with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Windows 10, standard solid-state storage (SSD) and available Intel Optane memory. ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $1199.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Coming to the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, the laptop is available in two screen sizes, 14-inch or 15-inch. Both the laptops run on Windows 10. The laptops are available with up to up to AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor with Radeon graphics. Then there is up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 with Intel Iris Plus graphics, and the option to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX graphics.

The laptops come with up to 4k HDR display with Yoga Slim 7. It is backed by up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage along with optional WiFi 6 support. Battery life gets a significant 30 per cent boost from the previous generation 15-inch size, for up to 13 hours.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop will start at $1,209.99 and the AMD-based model will start at $849.99. The 15-inch Intel-based model will start at $1,209.99. Both models are expected to be available starting April 2020.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook, IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook comes with minimal design language along with optional USI stylus. The Chromebook is detachable and comes with up to 10 hours of battery life. There is a detachable keyboard complete with full trackpad. It comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with an adjustable stand that features a 135-degree free-stop through hidden hinge. It comes with 400 nits brightness and 70 per cent colour gamut.

Coming to Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook is loaded with a 13-inch Full HD display with 300nits brightness. It is powered by up to 10th generation of Intel Core i5 processor with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of PCIe SSD storage. The Chromebook to support a digital pen with integrated stylus support. The pressure-sensitive tip brings a natural and seamless writing experience. It offers up to 10 hours of battery backup and is available in Graphite Grey colour option.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook starts at $279.99 and expected to be available starting May 2020. The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook starts at $359 and is expected to be available in late June 2020.

Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop

Lenovo has introduced a new limited edition Lenovo Ducati 5 laptop at the CES 2019. The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels along with thin bezels with 300 nits brightness. It comes loaded with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processors, Intel integrated graphics, and upward-facing speakers and Dolby Audio for clearer sound without distortion.

It also comes with WiFi 6 connectivity and it is loaded USB-C port capable of fast transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps. 3 Get optional white. The laptop is loaded with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 14-inch Lenovo Ducati 5 will start at €899.00 and will be available in select markets starting in April 2020.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen and Lenovo Smart Frame

Lenovo has introduced a new Smart Tab with Google Assistant support. It features a 10.3-inch Full HD display along with a stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes with a Smart Charging Solution, which acts as a stand and a charger. The device comes with mid-field voice recognition with dual mics and a dedicated chip to pick up voice across the room. It also comes with new Kid Mode for children with dedicated kids content.

Then there is Posture Alert, which detects the posture of the user and reminds them to sit up straight with a message prompt accompanied by vibration. There is Bumpy Environment Alert that can detect a bumpy ride and remind the user to stop using the device. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd Gen with Google Assistant starts at $189 3 and is expected to be available starting 2020.

The brand has also introduced new Smart Frame that comes with built-in AI to curate photo albums by highest- quality images from your collection and then automatically composing them into digital collages to maximize the number of images viewed at once. It comes with a color tone sensor that adjusts the picture brightness in accordance with the ambient light in the room. It comes with a snap-on mounting system that lets you rotate the frame 90 degrees. The Lenovo Smart Frame starts at $399 and it is expected to be available starting August 2020.

