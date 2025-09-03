Cashify Partners with Google, Will Sell Certified Refurbished Google Pixel Smartphones in India

Cashify has partnered with Google to sell certified refurbished Google Pixel smartphones in India. In case of repairs, Cashify will offer Google Authorised Spares wherever required. The devices will also be backed by industry-standard warranty. Here’s everything else to know about the partnership.

Cashify, Google’s authorized partner for refurbished Google Pixel smartphones in India, ensures that every phone is renewed with Google-authorised spares and rigorous quality checks. Each device is backed by a one-year warranty for a hassle-free experience and complete peace of mind.

Consumers will be able to start buying certified refurbished Pixel smartphones on the Cashify App and website from September 3. These devices will also be available at select Cashify stores. “Expectations are that with Cashify’s expanding offline retail presence, the omnichannel combination of digital reach and physical footprint will make refurbished Pixel smartphones widely available,” the company said in a press release.

Cashify highlighted two points to encourage buyers to opt for a refurbished Pixel from the platform, such as:

Every device is carefully inspected and renewed by Cashify, each phone is refurbished to bring it back to as good as new condition.

Added peace of mind with a one-year Cashify warranty

Meanwhile, Google recently announced the Google Pixel Care+ protection program for Pixel smartphones in the US. Pixel Care+ offers great coverage for Pixel devices, including $0 deductibles for the most common repairs like screen and battery replacements and other accidental damage.

Users get free upgraded shipping on replacements, including next-day shipping. Pixel Care+ is offered in partnership with Asurion, a provider for device protection and more. Pixel Care+ is available in the U.S. for new eligible devices, and can be added within 60 days of purchase regardless of where you bought your Made by Google device from.