Canon Live Switcher Mobile iOS app Launched

Canon Global has announced that it will begin providing “Live Switcher Mobile,” an iOS App for livestreaming, free of charge from January 20, 2025. The Canon Live Switcher Mobile iOS app allows multi-camera switching between up to three devices including iPhones and iPads. Here’s everything it offers.

Canon says that “Live Switcher Mobile” drastically facilitates setting up a livestreaming environment. By eliminating the needs for bulky additional equipment including PCs and complex wiring, users can freely position the devices to achieve the most effective angles. Additionally, users can specify the number of seconds before the shooting device automatically changes over to another to broadcast video with dynamic flow even when they are working alone and cannot manually operate multiple devices.

That is because the app allows for multi-camera switching between up to three devices, such as iPads or iPhones, all connected under the same Wi-Fi network. Simply by downloading the app to an iPhone or iPad acting as a camera, users can broadcast the footage through a livestream platform of their choosing.

Read More: LG PuriCare AeroBooster Air Care Solution Announced: Everything to Know

Users can harness the app to customize their livestreams to make them more engaging. By freely adding text and graphics to the screen, users can create a unique and original livestream screen that makes their content stand out. They can also check comments from viewers in real time, thereby achieving two-way communication.

The app can also livestream the screens of the devices to easily produce videos showing live gameplay or application operations with just an iPhone or iPad. Additionally, video from another device camera can be layered on top of the livestream screen so that viewers can see the streamer’s facial expressions and reactions alongside the video of the smartphone screen.

The Live Switcher Mobile iOS app will also support digital camera connection in the future to make high quality live streaming easier and more flexible.