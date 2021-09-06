Candes introduces new washing machines in India

Candes, a company operating in the home appliance space, has recently introduced a new range of washing machines for its customers. The new semi-automatic Candes Washing Machines use rust-resistant technology that is ideal for everyday use for individuals who are working, homemakers, and even students.

Candes Washing Machine Prices

Candes has launched the washing machines in three variants, weighing 6.5 kg, 7.2 kg, and 9 kg. These are priced at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,199 and Rs 10,999, respectively. ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY, with FRVO grade wires and better copper conductivity, power is conserved, and wire overheating is avoided. Further, the product also comes with a warranty of 2 years. The machines are already available for sale on the company’s own website.

The machines are IPX4 shock-resistant, which means that they will keep users safe from water splashing from any angle. The model with 9kg capacity comes with a 35 Minute 3 Program Wash time and 5 minute soaking time. It has a mechanical buzzer with a full glass wash and spin lid.

The 7.2kg model has a Wings Spiral Pulsator. There’s a Water Level Selector with 2 Wash Programs and a Wash/Spin Timer. The machine also has DECO Knob. The smallest model has a Transparent PP Maroon wash & spin category. It has a 5 Minute wash time and a 5 Minute Spin time.

In the news related to Washing Machines, back in April, Samsung launched India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bi-lingual washing machine with Hindi and English user interface. The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. The new line-up comes with a brand new design that is minimal.

This new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is truly made for India and is part of Samsung’s new vision of Powering Digital India. It comes with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology that helps save time and power while providing 45% extra fabric care.