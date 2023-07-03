Call of Duty Introduces Anti-Cheat Update

Call of Duty developers Activision, continuously thrives on introducing a better system that keeps hackers and cheaters out of the gameplay. The step is taken forward with its latest introduction of an Anti-Cheat update that hallucinates the cheaters with a kind of fictional players. This enables genuine players to seamlessly enjoy battles without any inference from the scammers.

Call of Duty’s official blog has published a blog post, where it introduced the terminology ‘Mitigation’, which is referred to the identification and elimination of cheating from the game. The team RICOCHET deals with the mitigations.

Team Ricochet mainly focuses on combating cheaters and cheating methods that harm the user experience. They do this by simply banning the players. After the cheater is caught they are removed from the match and the profile is banned permanently. However, these banning can only be done when players report the hacker. But now, Mitigation designs enable the team to check out the means they used to infiltrate the system.

Disarming and Cloaking

Apart from banning, there are other mitigations used by Team Ricochet. One way disarm the cheater when caught. This means that the cheater loses their weapons, making them vulnerable to legitimate players. Another way to combat them is Cloaking. Cloaking makes the players invisible to the cheaters.

Cheating in video games such as Call of Duty is big business, and the technology behind cheats is constantly evolving. Allowing cheaters to remain in the game in a mitigated state provides #TeamRICOCHET with intel, while keeping cheaters occupied, in the dark, and unable to harm your in-game experience. Team Ricochet

How does Hallucination work?

The mitigations have designed the system in such a way that deploys the decoys in the middle of maps. These decoys can only be detected by hackers. These decoys are not bots, but clones of the actual players, mimicking their movements to trick the cheaters.