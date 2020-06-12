BYJU offering free access of its learning app to Maharashtra Police officials children

Students can access free online lessons, LIVE classes by BYJU’S top teachers, practice tests and interactive videos from the BYJU’S app from the comfort of their homes.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist, BYJU’S has offered its entire learning app for free to the children of Maharashtra Police personnels.



Even as the state of Maharashtra continues to be one of the most affected states, the police have been vital frontline fighters, ensuring smooth lockdown and spreading awareness among the citizens. With this initiative, children of over 1 lakh police officials in Maharashtra across all classes will be able to access and learn from the app for free.



Students can access free online lessons, LIVE classes by BYJU’S top teachers, practice tests and interactive videos from the BYJU’S app from the comfort of their homes.





To access the free lessons, officials can register through an online form. Once registered, they can download the app from play store and app store to start learning.



Commenting on this initiative, Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S said, “Our police forces have gone beyond the call of duty at this time of crisis to safeguard the health and safety of citizens. We want to express our gratitude towards these COVID-warriors and as a learning company, the most impactful way to demonstrate our solidarity is by ensuring that their children have access to the best learning solution from the comfort of their homes. The wards of Maharashtra Police officials will be able to access and learn from for free from our app. We hope our initiative gives our brave officials one less thing to worry about during this uncertain time.”



In the month of May, BYJU’S also provided free access of its learning program to the wards of Delhi Police. UNESCO report states that the education of over 1200 million students across 153 countries has been interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis. The agency has also suggested that learning-platforms can help students access quality education remotely during times like these. With 250 million school-going students in India, it is of paramount importance that their health is protected while also ensuring that their learning does not get interrupted.