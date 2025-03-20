Budget Smartphones Comparison: Samsung Galaxy F16 5G and Realme P3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G and Realme P3 5G are positioned in a similar budget segment where the two devices fight for being the better offering against each other. Here we are with a specs comparison of the two devices to help you pick one for your next smartphone purchase.

Display

The Realme P3 5G sports a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Galaxy F16 5G on the other hand has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 800 nits peak brightness.

The display on the Realme P3 5G is better than the Galaxy F16 5G’s panel in two key areas, including brightness and refresh rate, both of which majorly affect the daily usage experience. The Realme P3 5G panel is brighter and has a smoother 120Hz refresh rate making it the superior option in this segment.

Performance and Software

The Realme handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Samsung smartphone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1.5TB with a microSD card. There’s support for up to 8GB RAM.

In terms of chipset, Realme P3 5G once again wins the competition against Samsung’s Galaxy F16 5G because of the more powerful chip. When it comes to software, though, between the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G and Realme P3 5G, the former takes the lead due to better software support with 6 generations of OS updates promised while Realme hasn’t specified the software policy for its device. Both devices run on Android 15-based software skins.

Battery and Cameras

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup on the Realme P3 5G, including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The triple camera setup on the back of Samsung’s device comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor. The F16 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy F16 5G has the superior camera setup with a more useful ultra-wide angle camera while in the battery department, the Realme P3 5G wins the battle with a much bigger battery and faster charging as well.

Verdict

The Realme P3 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 19,999. The Galaxy F16 5G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB trim.

The Realme P3 5G is the clear winner with better overall specifications but the Galaxy F16 5G proves itself with the superior pricing and software. If you are on a tight budget and want an extended software support, the Galaxy F16 5G is the better choicee but if you want more powerful specs, the Realme P3 5G should serve you better.