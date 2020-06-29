Boult Audio introduces Tru5ive Pro wireless earbuds in India for Rs 2,799

Dubbed as Boult Tru5ive Pro, the truly wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 2,799 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

Boult Audio has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Boult Tru5ive Pro, the truly wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 2,799 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

The latest earbuds come with built-in neodymium technology that the brand claims provides immersive audio and heavy bass. The technology also provides passive bilateral noise isolation. The Tru5ive Pro with the latest QCC3020 chipset along with upgraded aptX codec. It comes with micro woofer driver construction and high sensitivity Mic to deliver redefined audio quality, and listening experience.

The latest earbuds come with changeable ear loops, which are available in Green, Pink and Grey colour options. The company says that the earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing.

The device also comes with a Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-mode compatibility, which automatically pairs the earbuds as soon as they are removed from the case. It also features ultra-low latency mode for the enhanced gaming experience. The earbuds deliver up to 8 hours of single playtime with a total of 24 hours of playtime with a charging case.



Previously, the company introduced ‘LiveBuds’ true wireless in-ear headphones with mic & ‘ProBass FlowX’ neckband in-ear wireless earphones. The LiveBuds are priced at Rs 2999 only and are available for purchase on both Amazon and Flipkart. The FlowX is priced at Rs 1299 only and is exclusively available on Flipkart. Both the products are designed to offer a ‘True Wireless’ listening experience while maintaining a stable connection with a smartphone.