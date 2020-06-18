Boult Audio launches LiveBuds in-ear headphone and ProBass FlowX neckband in-ear earphone

The LiveBuds are priced at Rs 2999 only and are available for purchase on available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

Boult Audio, an audio brand, has introduced two new products in the wireless category: ‘LiveBuds’ true wireless in-ear headphone with mic & ‘ProBass FlowX’ neckband in-ear wireless earphone.



The LiveBuds are priced at Rs 2999 only and are available for purchase on available on both Amazon and Flipkart. The FlowX are priced at Rs 1299 only is exclusively available on Flipkart. Both the products are designed to offer a ‘True Wireless’ listening experience while maintaining a stable connection with a smartphone.

Boult Audio LiveBuds

Advertisement



Boult Audio LiveBuds True Wireless in-Ear Earphones features Bluetooth 5.0 technology with latest QCC3020 chipset and upgraded aptX codec. The earbuds provide stereo sound. There is One Button Control & Voice Assistant, with one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant.



Auto pairing feature will automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time. With Passive Noise Cancelling, the earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. They offer playback time of up to 5.5 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 26 Hours.



They also have Monopod Feature so that the earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. They are IPX7 waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes.



Boult Audio ProBass FlowX

This Boult Bluetooth headset comes with a durable flexi-band and magnetic earbuds. The earphones are lightweight and durable and have a battery life up to 16 hours. The drivers are powered by deep bass and rich sound for clear output. The wearer has complete control over his music and calls from the in-line controls that can be used for answering, hanging up, and adjusting volume, play/pause.





They are compatible with all operating systems, iOS, Android, Blackberry, and others. The magnetised earbuds help keep your earphones untangled and prevent them from getting damaged. Bluetooth 4.2 comes with audio decode technology that maintains the best audio transmission. With IPX 5 rating, they are sweatproof.