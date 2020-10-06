Advertisement

Bose launches QC and Sport Earbuds, along with Tempo, Tenor and Soprano Sunglasses

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 3:46 pm

Bose has launched 5 new products which include 3 sunglass frames called Tempo, Tenor and Soprano. The other 2 products are the Bose QC Earbuds and Bose Sport Earbuds.
Bose, the audiophile company is launching a range of new products for the Indian market including 3 new sunglass frames and 2 new TWS earbuds. The 3 new frames include Tempo, Tenor, Soprano and the 2 new earbuds are Bose Quiet Comfort (QC) Earbuds and Bose Sport Earbuds. 

 

Each of the new Frames is prescription-ready and can be pre-ordered starting today, October 6th through select resellers and will be available from October 13th for sale across Bose Premium stores, wholesale partner stores and e-commerce partners. All 3 frames will be sold for Rs 21,900. Interchangeable lenses for all variants for Tempo Sport will be sold for Rs 2990. Interchangeable lenses for Tenor & Soprano will be sold for Rs 1990 (Faded) and Rs 2990 (Rose Mirror, Blue Mirror, Silver Mirror).

 

The QC Earbuds will be sold for Rs 26,990 and the Sport Earbuds will be sold for Rs 17,990. Both the products can be pre-ordered starting today, October 6th through select resellers and will be available from October 13th for sale across Bose Premium stores, wholesale partner stores and e-commerce partners.

 

The New Frames - Tempo, Tenor, Soprano 

 

 

The new Frames Tempo deliver the best performance in the Frames line up and are engineered specifically for outdoor workouts like biking, running, and climbing. The Frames Tenor and Soprano are for everyday use with improved style, design, and acoustics over the original. Both feature Bose proprietary Open Ear Audio technology and the tiniest, thinnest, most invisible Bose speaker systems ever. 

 

 

The new Frames Tempo, Tenor, and Soprano have polarized lenses, block up to 99% of UV rays, and look, fit, and perform really well as sunglasses for outdoor sports and daily wear.

 

 

The Frames Tempo are made from TR90 because of which they are durable, lightweight and flexible. A 22 mm full-range driver is embedded in each temple to play deeper and louder music. This frame, according to Bose, is scratch, weather, and shatter-resistant. The frame has upto 8 hours of battery life and can be charged with a USB-C cable. 

 

Tenor is a smaller, square style frame and the Soprano is a subtle cat eye frame. Both of them have two 16mm speakers. Tenor and Soprano are scratch- and shatter-resistant with an extended battery life of 5.5 hours through an included, custom pogo-pin charger.

 

The Three new frames also have advanced voice pick-up. Bose has replaced the one-microphone system with a dual-beam-forming array that will help in better noise-cancellation. 

 

Bose QC Earbuds and Bose Sport Earbuds 

 

Buds QC

 

Coming to the two new earbuds which are the Bose QC and Bose Sport, both of these earphones produce great sound. The QC earbuds have a chip with an all new algorithm that helps it cancel noise in a better way. The Buds use multiple microphones to sense any remaining noise. The QC Earbuds come with 11 levels of noise controls. These buds have 18 hours of total listening time, 6 hours fully charged and an additional 12 using their charging case. 

 

Buds Sport

 

The new Sport Earbuds have up to 5 hours of battery life and a charging case that provides up to 10 hours of additional playback time. They come in Triple Black, Baltic Blue, and Glacier White colour options. 

 

Both of these earbuds are equally compatible with iOS and Android and both of them feature Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. Both of them also have IPX4 rating which makes them sweat and water resistant. 

 

The QC Earbuds and the Sport Earbuds also have on-bud touchpad for music controls, call answer or end, and assistant triggering functionality. For additional features and software updates, you will need the free Bose Music App which you can download from App Store or Google Play Store. 

