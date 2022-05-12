Boat Watch Primia launching soon in India with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display

Indian brand Boat will soon be launching a new smartwatch in the Indian market. The Boat Watch Primia is supposed to launch soon in India as per an Amazon listing. The listing has revealed the specifications and features of the upcoming product.

The watch will come with features like a built-in speaker, Bluetooth calling, heart rate sensor, stress monitor and more. Let’s see the features in details.

Boat Watch Primia Features

The new watch will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. In addition to that, the smartwatch will have a metallic design and Always-on-Display support. The crowns offered in the smartwatch can be used for accessing the menu. Moreover, it will come with 100 customisable watch faces.

The watch will also come with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it will also feature a sleep monitoring feature to keep a tab on your sleep quality and distance traveled, and calories burnt.

In addition, it will also come with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

The watch Primia will support Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It will also come with support for Google Fit and Apple Health integration. There will also be multiple voice assistants support including Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life. However, with the Bluetooth calling feature, it is claimed to last only 2 days. Finally, it comes with an IP67 rating for protection from water and dust.