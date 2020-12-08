Advertisement

Boat Watch Enigma to launch on 9th December

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 08, 2020 10:46 am

Boat is all set to launch the second watch under its name on 9th of December, the boat Watch Enigma.
Following the first smartwatch the company presented a month ago, boAt is all set to launch the boAt Watch Enigma in India. The Watch will be available starting 9th of December on boAt's own website and Amazon India, and will be priced at Rs 2,999.

 

The Watch comes with a 1.54-inch touch screen colour display and has a metallic build with a crown on the right. The watch is also 3ATM rated which makes it dust and water resistant.

 

BoAt watch enigma

The display has an 'Always-on' feature that will keep it awake and will show you the time constantly with low brightness. The boAt Watch Enigma also comes with Sp02 monitoring along with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. 

 

The device comes with multiple included sports modes which are cycling, running, walking, climbing, basketball, football, badminton, etc. With boAt activity tracker, one can keep track of their steps, daily calories and more. The watch is also having some smart gestures that will ease out your day-to-day activities.

 

BoAt watch

 

One can raise their hand to wake up the watch from sleep, long press the home screen to increase the brightness, shake their wrist to capture images or change watch faces. Other features include music controls, mobile notifications, weather updates, etc.

 

BoAt hasn't revealed any battery backup estimates so we will have to wait for the watch to launch to see how the battery performs. The company does tease an eco mode that should help you increase the battery life when you need it the most. 

Tags: BoAt

 

